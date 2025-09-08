The Benchmark Company Announces Upcoming Nuclear Innovation Summit

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Benchmark Company, a subsidiary of StoneX Group Inc. (Nasdaq: SNEX), is pleased to announce its inaugural Nuclear Innovation Summit to be held Tuesday and Wednesday, September 16-17 at the Oak Ridge Conference Center and National Lab. This exclusive two-day in-person event will connect dynamic public and private companies from the nuclear energy sector with Benchmark’s network of institutional investors.

The Manhattan Project placed Oak Ridge at the heart of one of the most pivotal scientific efforts in history—the development of the first nuclear weapons. Today, the city continues to lead in nuclear innovation, serving as a global hub for cutting-edge research and development. Home to Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL), Oak Ridge drives advancements in energy, defense, and medical isotopes, and remains at the forefront of shaping the future of nuclear science and technology.

The conference will commence with opening remarks from keynote speaker Jonathan Ford, Executive Director of Energy Development for the State of Indiana. In this role, he leads efforts to advance the state’s energy strategy, fostering innovation, economic growth, and sustainable development across Indiana’s energy sector. With a background in public service as a former state senator, Ford brings both legislative experience and strategic vision to shaping Indiana’s energy future.

Day 1 (September 16) will feature a full agenda of panel discussions, company presentations, and 1x1 investor meetings. Senior executives from across the nuclear energy ecosystem, alongside key government representatives, will share timely insights on market dynamics, the evolving regulatory framework, and breakthrough technological advancements shaping the future of the industry.

On Day 2 (September 17) of this event, attendees will have the unique opportunity to tour facilities at Oak Ridge National Laboratory to learn about the cutting-edge research up close. The GAIN (Gateway for Accelerated Innovation in Nuclear) Deputy Director will also be present to engage with participants and provide additional insight.

“We’re proud to convene industry leaders, innovators, and government voices in Oak Ridge—an historic center of nuclear progress—for this event,” said Benchmark President Richard Messina, adding “This summit offers a rare opportunity to engage directly with the companies and policymakers driving the next era of nuclear innovation.”

What:

Benchmark’s Nuclear Innovation Summit

Where and When:

Oak Ridge Conference Center

1403 Oak Ridge Turnpike

Oak Ridge, TN 37830

Participating Companies include: Deep Isolation Nuclear, Inc., Energy Fuels Inc, First American Nuclear Co., Last Energy, Laser Isotope Separation Technologies (LIS Technologies Inc.), MobileNuclear Energy LLC, NANO Nuclear Energy Inc., NuCube Energy Inc., Standard Nuclear, Inc., StarCore Nuclear Inc., Terra Innovatum s.r.l, The Urenco Group

To register, please contact: Jackie Messina at jmessina@benchmarkcompany.com or your Benchmark Company representative.

