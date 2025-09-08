Idorsia highlights very low real-world abuse potential of DORA class for insomnia treatment at WSC 2025

Analysis of the FAERS database shows that the real-world abuse potential of the DORA class is very low and markedly less than those seen for other scheduled and non-scheduled insomnia therapies

Idorsia Ltd (SIX: IDIA) presented real-world data from the FDA Adverse Event Reporting System (FAERS) at the World Sleep 2025, evaluating abuse-related adverse events for dual orexin receptor antagonists (DORAs) in comparison to other insomnia therapies. View the poster.

Insomnia disorder is a chronic medical condition that is estimated to affect approximately 12% of adults in the US. Many people with insomnia disorder rely on medication for long-term management. Yet concerns around the abuse potential of certain hypnotics can limit access to effective treatments for this chronic disorder.

The study, conducted in collaboration with the Medical College of Georgia and Johns Hopkins University, examined the real-world abuse potential of approved and off-label medications used for the treatment of insomnia, employing data from the FAERS database. In this study, the percentages represent the proportion of all reported adverse events in FAERS related to cases of abuse, dependence, and withdrawal. These rates were highest for benzodiazepines approved for any indication (27.7%), followed by benzodiazepines approved for insomnia (23.0%), trazodone – not indicated or recommended for insomnia but the most prescribed insomnia medication in the US – (22.7%), doxepin (22.3%), Z-drugs (15.3%), ramelteon (8.0%), and DORAs (2.6%). DORAs were associated with a low reporting odds ratio (ROR) value relative to Z-drugs (ROR = 0.150; 95% CI [0.131, 0.171]), and to trazodone (ROR = 0.092; 95% CI [0.081, 0.105]). Similar results were obtained using the proportional reporting ratios (PRR) to measure disproportionality. These findings reinforce the favorable safety profile of DORAs such as daridorexant, supporting their role as a modern treatment option with minimal abuse potential.

Professor William V. McCall, MD, Professor Emeritus of the Department of Psychiatry and Health Behavior, Medical College of Georgia, commented: “Abuse potential has long shaped the regulation of insomnia medications, with benzodiazepines and z-drugs carrying well-known risks. This study identified a very low rate of reported cases of abuse, misuse, overdose, dependence and withdrawal for the DORA class. This rate was much lower compared with other drugs for insomnia treatment. This observation included schedule IV drugs, but also and surprisingly non-scheduled drugs.”

Professor David Neubauer, MD, Associate Professor of Psychiatry at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and senior faculty of the Johns Hopkins Sleep Disorders Center, added: “The DORA class had significantly lower odds of reporting for adverse events denoting drug abuse when compared with the scheduled drug zolpidem and the non-scheduled drug trazodone, both used as a reference. This suggests that categorization of DORAs as Schedule IV drugs may overstate their abuse potential.”

Data from 1 January 2014 to 31 March 2024 were retrieved from the FAERS database. The occurrence of unsolicited reported drug abuse events defined via Standardized Medical Dictionary for Regulatory Activities (MedDRA) Queries (SMQ) were compared. Drugs of interest included Schedule IV drugs (benzodiazepines, Z-drugs, dual orexin receptor antagonists [DORAs]) and non-scheduled drugs (trazodone, doxepin, ramelteon). Trazodone was selected for comparison as it is one of the most widely prescribed medications for insomnia in the US, despite it not being approved for this condition. Relevant reported adverse events denoting drug abuse were identified if they contained an event with any preferred terms (PTs) from the SMQ categories: drug abuse, dependence, and withdrawal (MedDRA v26.1), with a modified SMQ applied to exclude cases with PTs associated with overdose or suicidal behaviors. Only PT's with a frequency threshold > 1% in any drug group were reported. Trazodone and zolpidem were used as reference drugs for disproportionality as they are the most widely prescribed drugs for insomnia in the US. Reporting odds ratios (ROR) and proportional reporting ratios (PRR) were used as disproportionality measures.

World Sleep 2025 will be the 18th World Sleep Congress. The congress facilitates an international discussion forum and collaboration among sleep societies and sleep professionals. Sleep clinicians, technologists, trainees, educators, and scientists from around the world will meet to advance knowledge on sleep science, sleep in public health, sleep health and the sleep-wake disorders, their diagnosis and treatments.

World Sleep Society seeks to maximize learning both from formal presentations by the leading experts in their fields and from informal discussion groups emphasizing opportunities for networking and member participation.

