Nanterre, September 8th, 2025

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from September 01st to September 05th,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from September 01st to September 05th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s name Date of transaction Identifying code of financial instrument Aggregated daily volume (in number of shares) Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in Euro Market (MIC code) VINCI 2025-09-01 FR0000125486 55 391 115,406709 XPAR VINCI 2025-09-01 FR0000125486 25 963 115,422251 CEUX VINCI 2025-09-01 FR0000125486 14 868 115,461111 TQEX VINCI 2025-09-01 FR0000125486 13 778 115,337926 AQEU VINCI 2025-09-02 FR0000125486 59 398 113,775254 XPAR VINCI 2025-09-02 FR0000125486 32 270 113,785634 CEUX VINCI 2025-09-02 FR0000125486 14 552 113,822732 TQEX VINCI 2025-09-02 FR0000125486 13 780 114,228160 AQEU VINCI 2025-09-03 FR0000125486 52 294 113,850702 XPAR VINCI 2025-09-03 FR0000125486 31 934 113,923156 CEUX VINCI 2025-09-03 FR0000125486 14 831 113,779735 TQEX VINCI 2025-09-03 FR0000125486 13 941 113,492163 AQEU VINCI 2025-09-04 FR0000125486 48 551 115,429636 XPAR VINCI 2025-09-04 FR0000125486 30 116 115,449025 CEUX VINCI 2025-09-04 FR0000125486 15 084 115,426850 TQEX VINCI 2025-09-04 FR0000125486 14 249 114,850404 AQEU VINCI 2025-09-05 FR0000125486 52 903 116,025727 XPAR VINCI 2025-09-05 FR0000125486 29 086 115,973334 CEUX VINCI 2025-09-05 FR0000125486 13 918 116,063213 AQEU VINCI 2025-09-05 FR0000125486 12 093 115,998119 TQEX TOTAL 559 000 114,8566

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

______________________

Attachment