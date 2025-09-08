Disclosure of transactions in on shares from September 01st to September 05th,2025

 | Source: VINCI VINCI

Nanterre, September 8th, 2025   

                  

Disclosure of transactions in on shares

from September 01st to September 05th,2025

Within the framework of the authorization granted by the General Meeting of VINCI SA of April 17th, 2025, to trade in its shares and in accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, VINCI SA (LEI:213800WFQ334R8UXUG83) declares the purchases of treasury shares below (FR0000125486), carried out from September 01st to September 05th,2025:

I - Aggregate presentation by day and by market

Issuer’s nameDate of transactionIdentifying code of financial instrumentAggregated daily volume (in number of shares)Daily weighted average price of the purchased shares in EuroMarket (MIC code)
VINCI2025-09-01FR000012548655 391115,406709XPAR
VINCI2025-09-01FR000012548625 963115,422251CEUX
VINCI2025-09-01FR000012548614 868115,461111TQEX
VINCI2025-09-01FR000012548613 778115,337926AQEU
VINCI2025-09-02FR000012548659 398113,775254XPAR
VINCI2025-09-02FR000012548632 270113,785634CEUX
VINCI2025-09-02FR000012548614 552113,822732TQEX
VINCI2025-09-02FR000012548613 780114,228160AQEU
VINCI2025-09-03FR000012548652 294113,850702XPAR
VINCI2025-09-03FR000012548631 934113,923156CEUX
VINCI2025-09-03FR000012548614 831113,779735TQEX
VINCI2025-09-03FR000012548613 941113,492163AQEU
VINCI2025-09-04FR000012548648 551115,429636XPAR
VINCI2025-09-04FR000012548630 116115,449025CEUX
VINCI2025-09-04FR000012548615 084115,426850TQEX
VINCI2025-09-04FR000012548614 249114,850404AQEU
VINCI2025-09-05FR000012548652 903116,025727XPAR
VINCI2025-09-05FR000012548629 086115,973334CEUX
VINCI2025-09-05FR000012548613 918116,063213AQEU
VINCI2025-09-05FR000012548612 093115,998119TQEX
      
  TOTAL559 000114,8566 

II - Details of transactions

In accordance with Article 5 (1) (b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (Regulation on market abuse), detailed information is available on the VINCI website:

https://www.vinci.com/vinci.nsf/fr/finances-bourse-actionnariat-transactions/pages/index.htm

                                                                 ______________________

Attachment


Attachments

Communique VINCI - declaration hebdo- rachat d'actions from to 01-09-25 to 05-09-25 vGB

Recommended Reading