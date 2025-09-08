Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Market Report 2025, with Key Player Profiles for Exxon Mobil, Occidental Petroleum, GE Vernova, Sunfire, and Climeworks

Dublin, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Market Report 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The direct air carbon capture technology market size has grown rapidly in recent years. It will grow from $2.81 billion in 2024 to $3.18 billion in 2025 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 13%.

The growth observed in the historic period can be attributed to increasing carbon emissions, the expansion of government climate policies, the rise in corporate sustainability initiatives, increased research funding, and growing awareness of climate change.



The direct air carbon capture technology market size is expected to see rapid growth in the next few years. It will grow to $5.12 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6%. The projected growth in the forecast period is expected to result from stricter carbon regulations, the expansion of the carbon credit market, rising technology costs, increased industrial adoption, and growing investments in clean technology.

Key trends anticipated during this period include advancements in energy storage integration, innovations in filtration systems, improvements in sorbent materials, the development of cost-effective sorbents and materials, and technological advancements in capture efficiency.





The growing awareness of climate change mitigation is expected to drive the expansion of the direct air carbon capture (DACC) technology market in the coming years. Climate change mitigation involves actions and strategies to reduce or prevent the emission of greenhouse gases (GHGs) into the atmosphere. This awareness has increased due to the rising frequency and severity of extreme weather events globally, such as hurricanes, wildfires, heatwaves, and floods, which have caused widespread damage to communities, economies, and ecosystems. These events provide visible proof of climate change, prompting governments, organizations, and individuals to take action.

Direct Air Carbon Capture (DACC) technology offers a practical and innovative solution for reducing atmospheric CO2 levels. For example, in April 2022, the International Energy Agency (IEA) reported that direct air capture technologies need to scale up significantly, from capturing 0.01 MtCO2 in 2022 to more than 85 MtCO2 by 2030, and a bold 980 MtCO2 by 2050. As such, the rising awareness of climate change mitigation is driving the growth of the DACC technology market.



Companies in the direct air carbon capture technology market are focusing on developing next-generation carbon capture solutions to improve efficiency and scalability. These advanced solutions incorporate innovative structured sorbent materials and advanced filtration systems to optimize CO2 removal while reducing energy consumption. For instance, in June 2024, Climeworks AG, a Switzerland-based direct air capture technology company, introduced its Generation 3 DAC technology, which enhances efficiency and scalability in carbon removal. This new system doubles the CO2 capture capacity per module, reduces energy consumption by 50%, and extends the lifespan of materials, significantly lowering costs. The technology uses newly developed structured sorbent materials that replace traditional packed filter beds, improving surface contact with CO2. These advancements accelerate the capture and release process, enabling the system to capture more than twice the CO2 compared to previous generations.



In December 2024, Skytree B.V., a Netherlands-based direct air capture company, acquired ReCarbn B.V. to strengthen its DACC technology. The acquisition integrates ReCarbn's innovative filtration and sorbent circulation technologies into Skytree's portfolio, enhancing the efficiency, scalability, and cost-effectiveness of its carbon capture solutions. ReCarbn B.V. is a Netherlands-based startup focused on innovative filtration and sorbent circulation technologies for direct air capture.



Major players in the direct air carbon capture technology market are Exxon Mobil Corporation, Occidental Petroleum Corporation, GE Vernova, Sunfire GmbH, Climeworks AG, Carbon Clean Solutions Pvt Ltd, Heirloom Carbon Technologies, Carbon Engineering ULC, CarbonCure Technologies Inc, Skytree, CarbonCapture Inc, CarbonFree Chemicals Holdings LLC, Synhelion SA, 1PointFive LLC, Zero Carbon Systems, Soletair Power, LanzaJet, Noya PBC, Sustaera Inc, Mission Zero Technologies.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 175 Forecast Period 2025 - 2029 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $3.18 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2029 $5.12 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Market Trends and Strategies



Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Market - Macro Economic Scenario Macro Economic Scenario



Global Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Growth Analysis and Strategic Analysis Framework

Global Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology PESTEL Analysis

Analysis of End Use Industries

Global Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Market Growth Rate Analysis

Global Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Historic Market Size and Growth, 2019-2024, Value ($ Billion)

Global Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Forecast Market Size and Growth, 2024-2029, 2034F, Value ($ Billion)

Global Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Total Addressable Market (TAM)

Markets Covered:

Technology Type: Solid-Direct Air Carbon Capture (DAC); Liquid-Direct Air Carbon Capture (DAC); Electrochemical-Direct Air Carbon Capture (DAC)

Operating Temperature: Low-Temperature Direct Air Carbon Capture (DAC); High-Temperature Direct Air Carbon Capture (DAC)

Number of Collectors: Less Than 10 Collectors; More Than 10 Collectors

Application: Carbon Capture and Storage (CCS); Carbon Capture, Utilization, and Storage (CCUS)

End-Use Industry: Energy Industry; Industrial Sector; Transportation; Other End-Use Industries

Subsegments:

Solid-Direct Air Carbon Capture (DAC): Adsorption-Based DAC; Absorption-Based DAC; Membrane-Based DAC

Liquid-Direct Air Carbon Capture (DAC): Solvent-Based DAC; Aqueous Alkaline Solution DAC; Bioengineered Liquid DAC

Electrochemical-Direct Air Carbon Capture (DAC): Electro-Swing Adsorption DAC; Redox-Active Material-Based DAC; Ionic Liquid Electrochemical DAC

Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Market Regional and Country Analysis



Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Market Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

Exxon Mobil Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Occidental Petroleum Corporation Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

GE Vernova Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Sunfire GmbH Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Climeworks AG Overview, Products and Services, Strategy and Financial Analysis

Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Market Other Major and Innovative Companies

Carbon Clean Solutions Pvt Ltd

Heirloom Carbon Technologies

Carbon Engineering ULC

CarbonCure Technologies Inc

Skytree

CarbonCapture Inc

CarbonFree Chemicals Holdings LLC

Synhelion SA

1PointFive LLC

Zero Carbon Systems

Soletair Power

LanzaJet

Noya PBC

Sustaera Inc

Mission Zero Technologies

Global Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Market Competitive Benchmarking and Dashboard



Key Mergers and Acquisitions in the Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Market



Recent Developments in the Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Market



Direct Air Carbon Capture Technology Market High Potential Countries, Segments andStrategies

Countries Offering Most New Opportunities

Segments Offering Most New Opportunities

Growth Strategies



