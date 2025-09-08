Truvaga Announces Launch of Rechargeable Truvaga Plus Vagus Nerve Stimulator Amid Rising 2025 Demand for Non-Invasive Wellness Devices

New York, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This press release is for informational purposes only. The content herein does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment and has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Truvaga is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease. Always consult a physician or qualified healthcare professional before beginning any new wellness practice, device use, or health routine.

Truvaga recently announced the official launch of Truvaga Plus, its newest handheld vagus nerve stimulator designed for daily wellness use. The Plus model introduces unlimited usage, rechargeable design, and mobile app integration with Apple Health and Android devices. The release comes at a time when consumer interest in non-invasive wellness technology is surging across the United States, with stress, sleep, and mental clarity among the most discussed wellness goals in 2025.

The 2025 Consumer Shift Toward Non-Invasive Wellness Devices

Stress levels in the United States have reached record highs, fueled by fast-paced work demands, digital overload, and growing uncertainty about long-term health outcomes. Sleep quality continues to decline across multiple demographics, with surveys reporting higher rates of insomnia and disrupted rest. At the same time, consumers are showing more interest in self-guided wellness technologies that fit into their daily routines without requiring professional intervention.

Conversations in 2025 around “non-invasive stress relief” and “vagus nerve stimulation” have expanded across platforms like Google, Reddit, and TikTok. People are exploring new approaches to restore balance, regulate their body’s stress response, and improve focus. Unlike the traditional wellness model that relied heavily on supplements or prescriptions, today’s wellness seekers are leaning toward lifestyle-friendly devices that provide immediate, portable options.

Truvaga Plus enters this space as a direct response to these cultural shifts. By emphasizing clarity, simplicity, and portability, the device is positioned to meet consumers where they are—looking for solutions that respect both time and independence.

Launching Truvaga Plus: A Major Product Advancement

Truvaga Plus builds on the company’s original Truvaga 350 device, which introduced many users to handheld vagus nerve stimulation. The Plus model expands this legacy by removing session limits, integrating app-based controls, and prioritizing sustainable use through rechargeable power.

Key Improvements in Truvaga Plus

Unlimited two-minute sessions for consistent long-term use

Rechargeable design with USB-C charging cord for sustainability

Smaller, compact design for portability across home, office, and travel

Mobile app for customizable sessions, scheduling, and usage tracking

Apple Health integration to capture session data in daily wellness metrics

For comparison, the original Truvaga 350 remains available as a simpler entry option. It provides 350 preloaded sessions and requires no app or cords, appealing to those who want a stand-alone device. Together, the two models give consumers choice—between accessibility at a lower price point or advanced adaptability with unlimited use.

For full details on Truvaga Plus and Truvaga 350, visit the Official Truvaga Site.

Understanding Vagus Nerve Stimulation

The vagus nerve is one of the body’s primary communication highways, running from the brain to multiple organs. It plays a critical role in balancing the nervous system, particularly between the sympathetic system (“fight or flight”) and the parasympathetic system (“rest and digest”).

When stress dominates, the sympathetic system can stay overactive, keeping the body in a constant state of alert. Stimulating the vagus nerve activates the parasympathetic side, helping the body re-enter a balanced state. This shift is associated with relaxation, improved sleep readiness, and sharper mental clarity.

Research Supporting Non-Invasive Stimulation

Nonis et al. (2017) : Demonstrated that non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) activated the nerve in 90 percent of participants, showing measurable physiological responses.

: Demonstrated that non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) activated the nerve in 90 percent of participants, showing measurable physiological responses. Strickland et al. (2018) : A UK patient audit reported significant improvements in quality-of-life scores for users of electroCore’s vagus nerve technology.

: A UK patient audit reported significant improvements in quality-of-life scores for users of electroCore’s vagus nerve technology. Brock et al. (2017) : Found that stimulation increased heart rate variability (HRV), a marker of improved autonomic balance, while also reducing inflammatory markers.

: Found that stimulation increased heart rate variability (HRV), a marker of improved autonomic balance, while also reducing inflammatory markers. McIntire et al. (2017): Reported reduced fatigue and improved performance during extended wakefulness after transcutaneous vagus nerve stimulation.

These studies highlight a growing body of evidence around how vagus nerve stimulation can influence daily wellness factors. Truvaga Plus makes this form of stimulation accessible for consumers interested in self-directed practices.

Independent Consumer Study: 30-Day In-Home Test

Before launch, Truvaga Plus underwent a structured in-home test conducted by The Benchmarking Company, an independent third-party research firm. The study included 34 participants who used the device morning and evening for 30 days.

Reported outcomes included:

94 percent felt happier and calmer

85 percent felt less stressed

74 percent reported improved sleep

Participants noted that consistent daily use delivered stronger results, with the most noticeable changes occurring after the first two weeks. While results varied, the overall feedback suggests that routine use can contribute to a sense of balance and improved rest.

These findings are framed as consumer-reported outcomes rather than clinical results. They provide insight into how the device may be experienced in typical household settings.

Public Conversations and Social Feedback

Beyond independent testing, Truvaga Plus has also become part of broader online conversations. In 2025, wellness devices are frequently discussed across social channels, where community perspectives shape cultural visibility.

On Reddit, long-form threads explore accessibility, device comparisons, and practical use cases for vagus nerve stimulation. Many contributors highlight curiosity about how such tools fit into daily stress management.

TikTok creators share short demonstrations, often integrating Truvaga devices into their morning or evening routines. Popular themes include “stress resets,” “bedtime calm,” and “two-minute daily balance.” Comments sections frequently reveal a mix of intrigue and skepticism, reflecting genuine consumer dialogue.

Podcasts focused on wellness trends have also featured segments discussing vagus nerve stimulation. While hosts avoid prescriptive claims, they note rising audience interest and the volume of listener questions.

Together, these discussions highlight Truvaga’s role in shaping—not dictating—the conversation around self-directed wellness in 2025.

Consumer Perspectives: Real-World Experiences

Publicly available reviews provide further insight into how consumers are incorporating Truvaga devices into their routines.

Examples include:

A user reporting improved HRV readings on their wearable tracker after three weeks of daily sessions.

A teacher noting reduced stress levels and improved calmness, describing the device as part of their evening recovery routine.

Consumers highlighting better sleep consistency, with several noting they felt more refreshed after one month of use.

A participant describing the sensation as a “reset button,” helping them re-establish balance during overwhelming moments.

These accounts illustrate how individuals interpret their experiences with Truvaga. They do not constitute medical endorsements but add to the cultural narrative surrounding vagus nerve stimulation as a wellness practice.

Who Truvaga Plus Appeals To in 2025

Truvaga Plus has found resonance across diverse audiences, each with distinct motivations:

Biohackers and performance optimizers : Experimenting with non-invasive methods to sharpen focus, regulate stress, and enhance recovery.

: Experimenting with non-invasive methods to sharpen focus, regulate stress, and enhance recovery. Wellness-focused consumers : Seeking natural, drug-free tools that integrate seamlessly into daily life.

: Seeking natural, drug-free tools that integrate seamlessly into daily life. Preparedness and resilience communities: Viewing Truvaga as a self-reliant option aligned with values of independence and adaptability.

This broad appeal reflects the positioning of Truvaga Plus not as a prescriptive treatment, but as a flexible tool for self-guided wellness.

Industry Context: Growth of Wellness Technology

Market analysts predict continued growth in the wellness technology sector.

Key drivers include:

Rising stress and sleep concerns across demographics

Increasing preference for non-invasive, drug-free solutions

The cultural shift toward portability and simplicity in device design

Truvaga Plus reflects these market drivers by emphasizing design clarity, sustainable features, and transparent communication. Its launch underscores how wellness companies are innovating to align with 2025 consumer priorities.

Pricing, Availability, and Guarantee

Truvaga Plus is available in the United States at a retail price of $499. The device includes unlimited two-minute sessions, a rechargeable design, a USB-C charging cord, and one bottle of electrode solution. The required mobile app integrates with Apple Health and most Android devices, with no subscription fees.

The original Truvaga 350 remains available for $299. It comes preloaded with 350 sessions and requires no app or cords, appealing to users who prefer a simple, stand-alone option.

Both devices are offered with a 30-day money-back guarantee, allowing consumers to try Truvaga risk-free.

Both devices are offered with a 30-day money-back guarantee, allowing consumers to try Truvaga risk-free.

About Truvaga

Truvaga is a wellness technology company dedicated to transparency, accessibility, and design simplicity. Its mission is to create non-invasive devices that align with modern consumer expectations for usability and clarity. As part of electroCore, Inc., Truvaga builds on patented vagus nerve stimulation technology with a focus on consumer wellness applications.

Disclaimer

This press release is for informational purposes only. The content does not constitute medical advice, diagnosis, or treatment and has not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Truvaga products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease or condition. Always consult a physician or qualified healthcare professional before beginning any new wellness practice, device use, or health routine.

