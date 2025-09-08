super{set} Unveils 2025 super{summit} in San Francisco: outside{in} Theme Focuses on AI-Native Company Building

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- super{set} , based in San Francisco and dedicated to founding, funding and building data and AI-native startups, announced its upcoming super{summit} , to be held September 10-12, 2025, at The Pearl in the city’s Dogpatch neighborhood. super{summit} is a unique and thought-provoking gathering of founders, AI engineers, product teams, and GTM leaders, all converging to explore new practices and growth strategies for building successful businesses.

super{summit} will showcase a dynamic program of keynote presentations, fireside chats, and panel discussions with leading voices at the intersection of AI, venture capital, and company building. Featured speakers include Michelle Yi , co-founder of Generationship and former engineering lead at IBM Watson; Dr. Caroline Fleck , psychologist and author of Validated; and Roderick Jefferson , author and keynote speaker. Conversations will explore finding product-market fit in an AI-centric world, the journey from engineer to investor, proven startup plays, and strategies for delivering continuous feedback to teams.

“Our summit isn’t a typical tech conference. It’s where our teams collaborate with industry experts, challenge assumptions, and get hands-on experience for building start-ups in workshops that push the boundaries of what’s possible. Amplifying this year’s outside{in} theme, we’ve got voices from inside the super{set} ‘hive’ and from far beyond engaged in deep discussions, creating the kind of back-and-forth that can spark the best ideas. With teams flying in from around the world, the learning will be real, the energy raw, and the impact lasting–long after we leave the room,” Tom Chavez, Founder & General Partner, super{set}

In addition to general sessions, the event will feature two break-outs for product / engineering and another for GTM teams. Topics will be wide-ranging, such as a hands-on workshop on how to build a Claude code clone from scratch with founder Gal Vered of Checksum.ai , alongside a session led by Ramon Chen, CPO of Acceldata , who will share best practices on building a personal network for long-term impact and business value.

Other panels and sessions topics include:

Beyond PMF: Five Critical Fits for AI-Era Startups, panel moderated by Omar Tawakol , CEO, Rembrand

Winning the AI Front Door: How Brands Are Adapting to the New Rules of Search, led by Steven Wolfe Pereira

From Data to Dollar: AI's Role in the Modern GTM Stack, led by Jatin Gupta , GTM Engineer



For a detailed agenda and speaker lineup, visit https://summit.superset.com .

About super{set}

super{set} represents a new approach to building startups and scaling AI-native and data-first solutions. Led by a team of seasoned AI founders with multiple exits, super{set} operates within a people-first culture, bringing hands-on support to its portfolio companies from pre-seed stage through exit. super{set} was founded in 2019 by general partners Tom Chavez and Vivek Vaidya, serial entrepreneurs with a track record of building successful companies at the intersection of data and AI. For more information, visit www.superset.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

Media Contact

John McCartney

JMAC PR for super{set}

superset@jmacpr.com