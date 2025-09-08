Silvercrest Asset Management Group Appoints Nitish Sharma as Head of International Consultant Relations

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ: SAMG) is pleased to announce the appointment of Nitish Sharma as Head of International Consultant Relations. In this role, Mr. Sharma will be responsible for leading the firm’s efforts to build upon the strength of partnerships with institutional investors and consultants and expand the growth of Silvercrest’s institutional business across the EMEA and Asia Pacific regions.

Mr. Sharma joins with over 25 years of experience and spent over 20 years at AllianceBernstein where he was most recently responsible for the firm's Global Consultant Relations efforts, U.K. institutional business and Global Institutional Marketing. Over this time Mr. Sharma worked extensively with institutional investors and consultants in Asia, Australia & New Zealand and EMEA.

Allen Gray, Head of Silvercrest’s Institutional Business, remarked, “We are delighted to have Nitish join Silvercrest. Nitish brings with him a wealth of experience and deep relationships, which we look forward to building upon as we expand our institutional presence outside the U.S."

Reporting to Allen Gray, Mr. Sharma is based in London and will partner with the broader institutional team to leverage its collective experience and industry knowledge to deliver best outcomes for institutional clients around the globe.

“I am excited to join such a high-caliber firm as Silvercrest, where my sole focus is to build upon the firm's objective to deliver long-term success for clients and deliver exceptional client service,” Mr. Sharma commented. “I look forward to working with our institutional partners and broadening the reach of our talented investment teams.”

About Nitish Sharma

Nitish Sharma is a Managing Director and Head of International Consultant Relations, focusing on Silvercrest’s Institutional Asset Management business in Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific. Prior to joining Silvercrest in 2025, Mr. Sharma spent over 20 years at AllianceBernstein, where he held various roles across the firm's institutional business based in Sydney and London. Most recently, Mr. Sharma was Senior Vice President responsible for leading the firm's efforts across Global Consultant Relations, UK institutional, and Global Institutional Marketing. Prior to this, he has held roles with Manulife Financial, Gartmore Investment Management, and Deutsche Funds Management in both Sydney and London. Mr. Sharma graduated with a Bachelor of Economics (Economics) from the University of Western Sydney.

About Silvercrest Asset Management

Silvercrest was founded in April 2002 as an independent, employee-owned registered investment adviser, headquartered in New York. The firm has seven additional offices in the United States, an office in Singapore, and team members based in Europe. Silvercrest provides traditional and alternative investment advisory and family office services to wealthy families and select institutional investors. As of June 30, 2025, the firm reported assets under management of $36.7 billion.

Contact:

J. Allen Gray

Managing Director, Head of Institutional Business

212-649-0765

agray@silvercrestgroup.com