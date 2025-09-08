BroadRange Logistics Returns to RE+ 2025 Doubling Warehouse Footprint and Locations to Better Serve Solar and EV Companies

(Image: Stacks of modules fill a BroadRange warehouse specializing in solar panel handling)

ATLANTA, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BroadRange Logistics, one of the fastest growing logistics companies in the US and an ultra-flexible provider of 3PL services to the solar and clean energy industry will be attending RE+ 2025 in Las Vegas from September 8-11, 2025.

Since unveiling their UltraFlex™warehousing at RE+ 2023, BroadRange has become a leading service provider in the solar and EV industries. The company has since managed more than 6 million square feet of solar panels, modules and components from 7 of the top 10 manufacturers, serving wholesalers, distributors, utilities, and EPCs.

"Over the past two years, we've collaborated closely with solar panel and EV companies, as well as the broader clean energy sector, to gain a deep understanding of their warehousing and supply chain requirements. This deep engagement has allowed us to develop tailored solutions taking into account regulatory shifts, tariff impacts, and market dynamics. Our goal is to be a supportive partner and growth catalyst for the industry as it navigates through periods of uncertainty. For solar companies, our UltraFlex™ warehousing solutions have delivered savings of up to 40%, with first conversation to onboarding completed in days rather than the typical weeks or months," says Ari Milstein, CEO of BroadRange Logistics.

BroadRange has developed expertise that solar panel companies require. These include:

UltraFlex™ Warehousing and 3PL Services: the ability to flex the warehousing storage up and down based on real demand. This saves finance and operating teams time and also the difficult challenge of accurately forecasting 3PL needs. Companies only pay what they use, saving up to 40% over traditional 3PL pricing. UltraFlex™Storage Licensing: for companies that require warehouse space but do not want to take on long-term leases or invest in CapEx can utilize the company’s warehouses to license and operate within them. If they need, they can use BroadRange’s 3PL services, labor and machinery, in addition to their own. Reduced Minimums: Keeping in mind the industry headwinds facing the solar industry, BroadRange has greatly reduced the minimum amount of storage and 3PL services required to onboard customers. Nationwide, coast-to-coast locations: With 21 strategic warehouse locations coast-to-coast, BroadRange enables companies to store their inventory where their customers are, saving on transportation, time to market all under one single contract.

“While the solar industry is still a growth industry contributing to nearly 70% of all new energy generation, there are some short-term headwinds facing the industry. With our UltraFlex™ 3PL solutions, solar companies don’t need to forecast or allocate budgets for space they won’t use. This greatly expanded flexibility offers them the ability to grow on their terms. With our nationwide footprint, they can be closer to their customers and even save on transportation costs” says Jacob Rosenfeld, VP of Business Development.

BroadRange recently worked with a Texas-based 3PL provider to onboard 100,000 square feet of solar panels at a very short notice. From the first conversation on Friday afternoon to going live on Monday with 40 containers inbound, the BroadRange team worked with a sense of urgency which the solar industry has come to appreciate from the team.

At RE+ 2025, BroadRange and its team will be meeting customers and partners, talking to industry leaders and getting a pulse of the solar market with a view to contribute to its growth.

About BroadRange Logistics:

BroadRange Logistics is one of the fastest-growing third-party logistics (3PL) providers in the United States, delivering UltraFlex™warehousing, transportation, and supply chain solutions to a wide range of industries including solar/EV, food & beverage, autos & OEMs, retail, ecommerce, private label, industrial manufacturers, importers and distributors.

Ranked as 163rd fastest growing private company in the US by Inc 5000 magazine, BroadRange operates 21 warehouses totaling 13 million square feet across 8 states enabling one day reach to 92% of the US population and 72% of Canada.

With a specialized focus on the renewable energy sector, BroadRange has become the trusted partner for the world’s leading solar and EV manufacturers, helping them navigate complex logistical challenges and accelerate their supply chain.

