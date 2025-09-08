BUILDTIME LAUNCHES REVOLUTIONARY CONTRACTOR-BUILT TIMEKEEPING PLATFORM AT NECA 2025

ATLANTA, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BuildTime, a new workforce management platform built by and for contractors, announced its official launch today at the NECA 2025 Convention & Trade Show in Chicago, September 12–15. Attendees can visit Booth #930 to see how BuildTime modernizes one of the construction industry’s oldest pain points: timekeeping.

From Field Problem to Industry Solution

BuildTime was born from the real-world challenges faced by Allison-Smith Company, one of the nation’s longest-standing electrical contractors. Company leaders realized that timekeeping—a process critical to efficiency and profitability—had barely evolved in more than a century.

Mark Gallacher, President of Allison-Smith, recalls a moment at the Biltmore Estate in Asheville, NC, where he saw a photo of a foreman holding a time sheet in 1893 that looked nearly identical to the spreadsheets still used today. “That moment underscored the urgent need for a breakthrough solution,” said Gallacher.

In 2018, Allison-Smith launched an internal project nicknamed Time Bandit to replace error-prone spreadsheets with a streamlined system. The results were immediate: improved accuracy, fewer compliance risks and faster payroll processing. But leaders also recognized that scaling a technology platform required dedicated software expertise. By partnering with seasoned developers, Time Bandit evolved from an internal tool into a robust platform, delivering a measurable ROI within its first year. By eliminating time sheet recording errors and discretionary timekeeping through the accuracy of the platform, Allison-Smith conservatively estimated a savings of 12 minutes per employee, per week—which more than pays for the cost of the service.

Soon after, the company realized the challenge was universal. “Nearly every contractor across the country was facing the same inefficiencies,” Gallacher said. “We knew we had a responsibility to share the solution beyond our own teams.” That conviction led to the creation of BuildTime as an independent SaaS company serving the broader construction industry.

Addressing Construction’s Biggest Workforce Challenges

BuildTime helps contractors solve four of the most persistent issues in workforce management:

Accurate time tracking – eliminating errors from spreadsheets and manual entry.

– eliminating errors from spreadsheets and manual entry. Union compliance & payroll complexity – automating wage calculations across premium, overtime and double time.

– automating wage calculations across premium, overtime and double time. Foreman empowerment – reducing admin burdens so supervisors can focus on leading crews.

– reducing admin burdens so supervisors can focus on leading crews. Real-time analytics – providing actionable insights to CFOs, project managers and HR with instant labor cost visibility at the job and phase code level.

Already field-tested with Allison-Smith and three other contractors across the Southeast, BuildTime has proven its ability to deliver clean data, smoother payroll and meaningful financial returns.

“Contractors have carried the burden of outdated tools for too long,” said Shawn Ryan, CEO of BuildTime. “BuildTime was created in the field to free foremen from spreadsheets, ensure compliance and give both the field and office confidence that every hour and dollar is right. NECA 2025 is the perfect stage to show how timekeeping can finally drive efficiency and profitability.”

Gallacher added, “Allison-Smith has built trust with clients, partners and employee-owners for over 80 years. It is our time to step away from what we created and turn it over to a team that knows how to execute a solutions-based software business. We are proud to be BuildTime’s catalyst and first paying client, and to see their team carry that legacy forward by delivering value for the entire construction industry.”

NECA 2025 Interactive Launch and 90-Day Free Trial

At NECA 2025, BuildTime will premiere its Interactive Sandbox Tour—an immersive, hands-on walkthrough where contractors can test the platform in real-world job scenarios. Highlights include:

Coffee + Conversations : Fresh coffee and live demos daily.

: Fresh coffee and live demos daily. Challenge & Rewards : Complete the Sandbox Tour, give feedback and earn prizes.

: Complete the Sandbox Tour, give feedback and earn prizes. Expert Q&A: Meet BuildTime’s product team and Allison-Smith leaders to explore integrations with payroll, compliance, and project workflows.

As an added bonus, anyone interested in trying BuildTime can sign up for a risk-free trial completely free for 90 days. To sign up or learn more, visit https://BuildTime.us and follow @BuildTimeUS on social.

About BuildTime

BuildTime is a workforce management platform built by contractors, for contractors. Originating from Allison-Smith Company and proven in the field, the platform streamlines time tracking, automates union and wage compliance, and delivers real-time labor data across every project. With a contractor-first design and simple, transparent model, BuildTime helps construction companies save time, reduce errors, and improve profitability.

