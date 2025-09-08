Dayforce Flex Work Expands Frontline Contingent Workforce Platform

MINNEAPOLIS and TORONTO, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dayforce, Inc. (NYSE: DAY; TSX: DAY), a global human capital management (HCM) leader that makes work life better, today announced a major expansion of its Dayforce Flex Work solution. The enhanced solution features a comprehensive contingent management platform for frontline workforces, including vendor management, on-demand staffing, and a robust agency network. Customers can now manage their entire talent ecosystem with Dayforce – quickly, simply, and with the help of a proven compliance leader.

Recent research highlights the market need: 86% of surveyed workers say they would change jobs for improved scheduling flexibility, and 65% of surveyed executives seek easier access to skilled temporary staff.

“Our enhanced Dayforce Flex Work solution creates a unified workforce model, giving customers the flexibility to adapt quickly and efficiently manage labor needs across their talent ecosystems,” said Erik Zimmer, EVP, Corporate Development and Strategic Ventures at Dayforce. “By integrating human capital management with vendor management, we’re removing silos, reducing friction, and enabling customers to fill shifts faster and more strategically.”

Dayforce Flex Work empowers organizations to centralize and automate their flexible labor program to increase fill rates, gain visibility, and optimize labor spend. With Dayforce, customers can manage across their talent ecosystem – including full-time, part-time, alumni, and contingent workers.

SSA Group, a leading hospitality management company operating premier attractions nationwide and a Dayforce customer, is already seeing measurable impact after implementing the Dayforce Flex Work solution. According to Kassey Kampman, Head of People at SSA Group, “Dayforce Flex Work provides us with the operational flexibility we need to manage seasonal demands while controlling costs. By using Dayforce to manage both our permanent team members and now our contingent workforce, we’re able to drive our people strategy, optimize talent planning, and keep our operations running efficiently and effectively.”

Dayforce Flex Work key capabilities:

Streamline contingent workforce management- from requisition to shift fulfillment and invoicing- through a seamless, mobile-first experience.

Automate contingent workforce programs to help enforce contract rates, optimize supplier relationships, and control spend.

Access millions of frontline workers on-demand through customer defined talent pools and a broad network of staffing agency partners.



This announcement follows Dayforce’s recent acquisition of JJJ International, an innovative contingent labor platform. The company operated under two brands: Jitjatjo and Network. Jitjatjo provided quality, W2 on-demand temporary staffing and Network offered a frontline vendor management system (VMS) for optimizing contingent labor.

To learn more:

Visit Dayforce Flex Work: www.dayforce.com/how-we-help/dayforce/flex-work-on-demand-staffing

Read about Dayforce Flex Work: www.dayforce.com/blog/how-dayforce-flex-work-marks-a-new-dawn-in-frontline-workforce-management

About Dayforce

Dayforce makes work life better. Everything we do as a global leader in HCM technology is focused on enabling thousands of customers and millions of employees around the world to do the work they're meant to do. With our single AI-powered people platform for HR, Pay, Time, Talent, and Analytics, organizations of all sizes and industries are benefiting from simplicity at scale with Dayforce to help unlock their full workforce potential, operate with confidence, and realize quantifiable value. To learn more, visit dayforce.com.

Media Contact

Hyeri Kim

347-572-9564

Hyeri.Kim@Dayforce.com