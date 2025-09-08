Adam Barrer Joins CapturePoint As CFO

ALLEN, Texas, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CapturePoint LLC Chief Executive Officer Greg Harper announced today that Adam Barrer has joined the company’s senior leadership team as Chief Financial Officer (CFO), effective immediately. Over the past decade, Mr. Barrer has served as CFO for multiple prominent Dallas/Fort Worth-based energy companies.

“Adam brings unique insights and expertise to our management team as we plan for the next phases of CapturePoint’s growth,” said Mr. Harper. “He will help us optimize the company’s existing leadership position in U.S. carbon sequestration and Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) operations and build on that strong foundation as the carbon management and storage industry expands rapidly to sustain America’s dynamic energy and manufacturing sectors.”

Mr. Barrer joins CapturePoint after serving since 2020 as Executive Vice President and CFO of the Walsh Companies, a privately held family-office-controlled group of businesses operating over 1,000 oil and gas production wells across Texas and New Mexico and developing approximately 15,000 acres of real estate in North Texas. His prior CFO roles included positions with Wing Resources and with Silver Creek Oil and Gas.

As CapturePoint’s CFO, Mr. Barrer will be responsible for all financial operations of the company including planning and budgeting; analyzing and managing financial performance; oversight of accounting, risk management and reporting; and advising the CEO and Board of Directors on capital structure, strategic investments, financing transactions, and mergers and acquisitions.

Earlier in his career, Mr. Barrer was an Investment Banking Analyst for Bank of America in New York City, then an Associate with Crestview Partners, a multi-billion-dollar private equity firm. He graduated magna cum laude from Duke University with a Bachelor of Science in a double major of Economics and Computer Science and earned his MBA from Harvard Business School.

CapturePoint is one of the leading private carbon management companies in North America, currently injecting over 1 million tons of CO 2 annually into EOR projects and operating over 230 miles of dedicated CO 2 pipelines anchored by production in Oklahoma and Texas. CapturePoint is also pursuing development of deep underground carbon storage sites nationally, highlighted by an industry-leading project in Central Louisiana, and has contracts and commitments to sequester up to 8 million tons of CO 2 annually by 2030.

CapturePoint LLC and CapturePoint Solutions LLC, together “CapturePoint,” are privately held companies based in Allen, Texas. They provide a full range of leading-edge carbon management services, operate Enhanced Oil Recovery (EOR) production, facilitate advancement of traditional energy resources as well as pioneering clean energy and manufacturing projects, and are developing regional U.S. deep underground carbon storage hubs. CapturePoint funders include an affiliate of Mercuria Energy (Mercuria) as well as other institutional investors. For more information, visit the CapturePoint corporate website at www.capturepointllc.com.

