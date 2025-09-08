RadNet, Inc. to Present at the Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 9th, 2025

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective diagnostic imaging services through a network of fully-owned and operated outpatient imaging centers, today announced that Dr. Howard Berger, President and Chief Executive Officer, Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, and Mital Patel, Executive Vice President of Financial Planning & Analysis and Chief Administrative Officer, will be presenting at the Morgan Stanley 23rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference on Tuesday, September 9th, 2025 at 04:50 p.m. Eastern Time.

There will be simultaneous and archived webcasts available at https://event.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1734817&tp_key=e39843ed51&tp_special=8

Details for RadNet's Presentation: Date: Tuesday, September 9, 2025 Time: 04:50 p.m. Eastern Time Location: Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is a leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 405 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet’s markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Texas. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions marketed under the DeepHealth brand, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with contracted radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has a total of over 11,000 team members. For more information, visit http://www.radnet.com.

Contact:

RadNet, Inc.

Mark Stolper, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

310-445-2928