Snow Cone City, LLC Introduces Seasonal Menu and To-Go Kits as Mesquite’s Only Year-Round Snow Cone Store

Mesquite, Texas, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snow Cone City, LLC, a Black-owned snow cone storefront located at 2110 N. Galloway Ave., Suite 110B, and Mesquite’s only year-round snow cone shop, announced today the launch of its seasonal fall menu featuring hot chocolate, muffins, cinnamon rolls, and pound cake. The shop also introduced new To-Go Kits, giving families and event hosts a way to enjoy Snow Cone City’s signature flavors at home.

Janet Marsh, owner of Snow Cone City, offers one of the shop’s signature snow cones, highlighting the year-round service that makes the Mesquite storefront unique.

Snow Cone City also offers To-Go Kits, designed for families, events, and parties to bring the same bold flavors home. The kits include everything needed to create a Snow Cone City experience outside the store, further extending the shop’s community reach.

“Big Cups. Bold Flavors. One Cool Community.” — Snow Cone City’s motto reflects its mission to serve more than just desserts. Guests can enjoy a self-serve flavor wall, kid-friendly carousel station, specialty souvenir cups, and a Birthday VIP program that celebrates customers in style.

“Snow Cone City’s year-round operation is about more than desserts—it’s about creating community,” said Janet Marsh, Owner of Snow Cone City, LLC. “With our hot drinks, baked treats, and new To-Go Kits, we’re making it easy for families to enjoy comfort and flavor together, whether inside the shop or at home.”

Janet Marsh embraces a customer at Snow Cone City, reflecting the shop’s mission to build community through bold flavors and welcoming service.

Snow Cone City, LLC is a Black-owned snow cone storefront in Mesquite, Texas, proudly open year-round. Guests enjoy a wide selection of self-serve snow cone flavors, specialty drinks, seasonal hot beverages, baked treats, and To-Go Kits, all served with warmth and community spirit.

Janet Marsh, Owner

Email: snowconecity@gmail.com

Website: www.snowconecitytexas.com