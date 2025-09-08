Arizona's Premier Auction House Unveils Rare Estate Collection: Celebrated Sedona Sculptor Skip Fox's Life Work Goes to Auction

Monarch Auction to Present Museum-Quality Steel Sculptures from Renowned Arizona Artist's Estate - First Time Available to Public Since Artist's Death

PHOENIX, AZ , Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arizona's premier estate auction house, Monarch Auction, announces the exclusive representation of the estate of internationally recognized sculptor Skip Fox (1939-2015), marking the first time the late Sedona artist's major works have been available for public acquisition since his passing.





Skip Fox's AMERICAN HERITAGE is a rare patriotic work. A monumental American flag sculpture combining welded steel with painted surfaces.

The highly anticipated estate auction presents an unprecedented opportunity for Arizona collectors, museums, and art investors to acquire original sculptures from one of the Southwest's most celebrated contemporary artists, whose monumental steel works have commanded six-figure prices in galleries from New York to Los Angeles.

Arizona Art Market Milestone

"This represents one of the most significant Arizona estate auctions in recent years," said Robert Haynes, Monarch Auction Gallery. "Skip Fox wasn't just a Sedona artist – he was an Arizona cultural icon whose work defines contemporary Southwestern sculpture. These pieces have never been available at auction, making this a historic moment for Arizona's art collecting community."

The collection features over 20 original sculptures valued in the high six figures, including towering geometric steel forms, complex wire-frame structures, and Fox's signature symbolic works incorporating industrial materials transformed into powerful artistic statements.

From Dentist to Desert Art Legend

Fox's remarkable career transformation – from practicing dentist to internationally exhibited sculptor – embodies the creative spirit that draws artists to Arizona's red rock country. After 20 years in dentistry, Fox made the bold decision in 1986 to abandon his practice and dedicate himself entirely to sculpture from his Sedona studio.

"Skip Fox represents the quintessential Arizona success story," noted Phoenix art curator [Name]. "His work captures the raw power and spiritual energy of the Arizona landscape while speaking to universal themes of strength, movement, and transformation."

Museum-Quality Provenance with Investment Potential

Fox's sculptures have been exhibited at prestigious institutions including:

The Newark Museum (New Jersey)

(New Jersey) Pratt Institute (New York)

(New York) Major galleries nationwide

Private collections of prominent Arizona collectors

Art market experts predict strong appreciation potential for Fox's work, noting that comparable Southwest sculptors have seen 200-300% value increases over the past decade as collectors increasingly recognize the investment potential of regional masterworks.

Auction Highlights Include:

"Monument Series" - Towering geometric steel forms painted in vibrant desert hues, some reaching over 8 feet in height

"Balance Studies" - Complex wire-frame structures exploring movement and equilibrium, showcasing Fox's engineering background

"Symbolic Narratives" - Powerful sculptures incorporating chains, crosses, and bold abstract designs reflecting themes of freedom and spirituality

"American Heritage" - Rare patriotic works including a monumental American flag sculpture combining welded steel with painted surfaces

"Desert Abstractions" - Mixed-media pieces incorporating natural Arizona materials with industrial elements

Exclusive Preview Opportunities

Serious collectors and institutions may schedule private previews by appointment. High-resolution catalog images and detailed condition reports are available upon request.

Monarch Auction Gallery specializes in representing distinguished Arizona estates and collections, with particular expertise in Southwestern art, Native American artifacts, and contemporary regional artists. The gallery has facilitated over $50 million in fine art and estate transactions across Arizona and the Southwest.

Market Context

The Skip Fox estate sale comes as Arizona's art market experiences unprecedented growth, with Scottsdale galleries reporting record sales and Phoenix emerging as a major Southwest art hub. Recent estate sales of comparable Arizona artists have achieved results 150-200% above pre-sale estimates, reflecting strong regional collector interest and national recognition of Southwest artistic heritage.

"Arizona collectors understand they're not just buying art – they're preserving cultural legacy," added Haynes. "Skip Fox's work will only become more important as Arizona's art history is written."

About the Artist

Skip Fox (1939-2015) was born in New Jersey and practiced dentistry for over two decades before relocating to Sedona in the 1980s to pursue sculpture full-time. His work is characterized by monumental scale, masterful use of industrial materials, and profound conceptual depth exploring themes of balance, strength, and transformation.

Fox's sculptures can be found in major private collections throughout the United States, with particular concentration among Southwest collectors who recognize his work as defining examples of contemporary regional art. His pieces have been featured in numerous publications on American sculpture and Southwest art movements.

Investment and Collection Information

Estimated Total Collection Value: High six figures

High six figures Individual Piece Range: $5,000 - $75,000+

$5,000 - $75,000+ Auction Format: Live and online bidding available

Live and online bidding available Preview Dates: By appointment

By appointment Link to the sale : https://auctions.monarchauction.com/

: https://auctions.monarchauction.com/ Payment Terms: Multiple options available

Multiple options available Shipping: Professional art handling services available nationwide

Powerful sculptures incorporating chains, crosses, and bold abstract designs reflecting themes of freedom and spirituality.

About Monarch Auction Gallery

Established as Arizona's premier estate auction house, Monarch Auction Gallery specializes in fine art, antiques, jewelry, and distinguished collections with emphasis on provenance, rarity, and investment value. Known as "Arizona's Premier Estate Auction House," Monarch has built a reputation for representing significant Arizona estates and cultural artifacts, serving collectors throughout the Southwest and nationwide.

Location: Peoria, Arizona (Greater Phoenix Metropolitan Area)

Specialties: Estate liquidations, fine art auctions, antique collections, jewelry, collectibles

Service Area: Arizona statewide with national shipping capabilities

Contact Information

Media Inquiries: Robert Haynes, Monarch Auction Gallery

Phone: 480-277-8156

Email: robert@monarchauction.com

Website: www.monarchauction.com

Collector Inquiries: Private preview appointments, condition reports, and additional information available upon request.

High-Resolution Images: Available for media use upon request.