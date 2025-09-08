Synaptics to demonstrate how AI-native processing enables MSOs and OTT streamers to deliver new features at IBC 2025

AMSTERDAM, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synaptics® Incorporated (Nasdaq: SYNA ) will be at IBC 2025 from September 12-15 with a full program of demonstrations showcasing how embedding artificial intelligence (AI) and AI-native processing in set-top boxes (STBs) and over-the-top (OTT) streaming devices creates a vast opportunity for video service providers to enrich the viewing experience for their customers. Visitors to Hall 1, Stand 1. F72 will see firsthand how AI running on Synaptics’ ICs can be used to enhance picture quality, audio quality, parental controls, subtitling, personalized shopping options, and more.

All these capabilities and features are enabled by Synaptics’ Astra™ line of AI-native, high-performance, low-power, Arm®-based MPUs and MCUs, along with other devices in our broad portfolio, similarly designed specifically for Edge AI applications.

Synaptics designed its Astra portfolio for the internet of things (IoT). OTT/STB companies that base their equipment on Synaptics’ Edge AI technology can offer viewers not only expanded control over content curation, but enhanced TV experiences that include personalized shopping, travel planning, and gaming. Further, thanks to the built-in security features, all these features can be offered without compromising data privacy and security.

The AI capabilities of the Astra Edge AI solutions were developed to support all input modalities—vision, audio, voice, and touch—expanding the options for viewer interaction with OTT/STB applications. Astra offers system designers an unprecedented combination of ultra-low-power (ULP), multimodal capabilities, contextually-aware AI, and excellent wireless rate-over-range with reliable interoperability, all at affordable system cost.

Technical subject matter experts from Synaptics will be on hand throughout IBC to demonstrate the latest products, capabilities, and features. The presentations will include:

AI-based voice biometrics to enable personalization for multiple users in a single household, without the need to select a profile. Secure for everything from navigation to purchasing.

Using AI to provide richer images by converting content available in Standard Dynamic Range (SDR) to High Dynamic Range (HDR) on TVs equipped to support HDR. Synaptics’ technology accomplishes this by leveraging the HDR capabilities of most modern televisions.

Using AI to improve sound quality from dialogue enhancement to volume equalization.

AI-enabled video analytics: identifying the images on screen. AI models work even with protected content (DRM or CAS). This capability, in turn, enables advanced features such as identifying people shown on screen and home shopping.

IoT Hub running on the Synaptics Astra Machina Dev Kit that unifies our processing and connectivity technology onto a single device for today’s smart homes.



Join Synaptics at IBC 2025 in Hall 1, Stand 1.F72 from September 12-15 for an exclusive look at the technologies driving the future of the IoT. Engage with expert engineers and discover how Edge AI is transforming the TV viewing experience.

