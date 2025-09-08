Lynch Carpenter Investigates Claims in Wayne Memorial Hospital Data Breach

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wayne Memorial Hospital (“WMH”), a hospital in Georgia that offers a wide variety of medical services,1 recently announced a cybersecurity incident, which impacted the personal information of tens of thousands of individuals. In this incident, an unknown actor accessed files on WMH’s network containing a wide range of personally identifiable information (“PII”), including names, dates of birth, Social Security numbers, driver’s license numbers, financial account numbers, and payment card information including expiration dates and CVV security codes. Protected health information (“PHI”) was also potentially compromised, including Medicare or Medicaid information, health insurance information, diagnoses, medical history, treatment information, prescription information, and lab test results or images.

Lynch Carpenter, LLP is investigating claims against WMH related to this data breach. If you received a data breach notification from WMH, you may be entitled to compensation. Please fill out this form so that an attorney can review your case.

About Lynch Carpenter

Lynch Carpenter is a national class action law firm with offices in Pennsylvania, California, and Illinois. Our firm has represented millions of clients in data privacy matters for more than a decade and has earned national acclaim for complex litigation for plaintiffs across the country. To learn more, please visit www.lynchcarpenter.com.

For more information, please call Jerry Wells at (412) 322-9243, or email him at jerry@lcllp.com.

CONTACT Jerry Wells

COMPANY Lynch Carpenter LLP

PHONE (412) 322-9243

EMAIL jerry@lcllp.com

WEB lynchcarpenter.com

_______________

1 https://wmhweb.com/hospital-services/