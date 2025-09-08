Alpine Credits Surpasses $5 Billion as More Self-Employed Canadians Seek Financing

SURREY, British Columbia, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alpine Credits Ltd., a leader in alternative home equity financing, is seeing a notable increase in demand as more Canadians turn to alternative lenders amid a shifting mortgage and credit environment.

With the borrowing criteria tightening at traditional financial institutions, many homeowners find themselves without access to needed capital, even when they hold substantial home equity. Alpine Credits is responding to this need by continuing to offer fast, flexible solutions that prioritize home equity over conventional metrics like credit score or employment status.

“We’ve always focused on helping Canadians who don’t fit the traditional lending mold,” said the VP of Sales for Alpine Credits. “Over the past year, we’ve seen increased interest from borrowers who are well-positioned in terms of equity but face barriers with mainstream lenders.”

Traditional lenders are tightening mortgage standards, particularly affecting self-employed and non-traditional income borrowers. Over 13% of Canadians are now self-employed, many with strong earnings, yet lenders are increasingly declining their applications because their income doesn’t fit rigid documentation criteria.

Since its inception in 1969, Alpine Credits has facilitated home equity financing for tens of thousands of Canadian homeowners. The company’s simple approval process and personalized approach have made it a go-to option for homeowners looking to consolidate debt, fund renovations, manage unexpected expenses, or invest in new opportunities.

“Our mission has always been to offer solutions based on what homeowners have, not what they’ve been told they lack,” added the VP. “In today’s climate, that approach is resonating with more people than ever.”

As Canadians continue to seek flexible options that reflect their real financial picture, Alpine Credits remains committed to making home equity accessible and helping individuals unlock the value they’ve built.

Alpine Credits is a leading provider of home equity financing solutions in Canada. For over 50 years, the company has offered flexible lending products and fast approvals, helping Canadians access the equity in their homes regardless of credit, income, or age. Alpine Credits is a subsidiary of Amur Financial Group.

