Service Experts Unites Under One Brand in Phoenix

PHOENIX, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Service Experts has unified two local centers in Phoenix – Orangutan Home Services and Hayes Cooling, Heating and Plumbing– under its flagship brand, Service Experts. One of the leading residential HVAC service companies in the U.S., Service Experts’ more than 3,000+ people serve 2,500+ homes and businesses daily for everything from heating and air conditioning to indoor air quality, plumbing, electrical and other specialized home services.

Orangutan Home Services, established in 1994 in Tempe, and Hays Cooling, Heating and Plumbing, founded in 2001 in Phoenix, were acquired by Service Experts in 2019 and 2024, respectively. This rebranding aims to unify the company's presence in the region and enhance service delivery to customers.

Customers will begin to see the new Service Experts logo, featuring the red and blue "sunflake," replacing previous branding on service vehicles, uniforms, and local advertisements. Despite the visual changes, existing contact phone numbers for both locations will remain unchanged, ensuring a seamless transition for customers.

“We’ve been serving customers across the Greater Phoenix area for more than 30 years, and adopting the Service Experts brand helps emphasize the national support that stands behind our local businesses,” said Michael Johnson, General Manager for Phoenix. “Individual Service Experts centers like ours have access to national agreements with major suppliers and our teams get incredible training and benefits backed by a national company, allowing us to continue delivering the same expert service our customers expect.”

Service Experts centers can also offer the Service Experts Advantage Program, an all-inclusive leasing program that gives customers access to new systems and equipment that include installation, maintenance and repairs for one low monthly payment.

“Homeowners are facing increasing costs everywhere, but us being able to leverage Service Experts’ Advantage program means they can still access the best, safest and most energy efficient equipment throughout their homes, from HVAC and water heaters to indoor air quality and water purification,” added Johnson. “Additionally, it covers all-inclusive maintenance and proactive repairs, which helps their dollars go further.”

ABOUT SERVICE EXPERTS

Founded in 1996, Service Experts is one of the largest residential HVAC service companies in the U.S., and has taken care of millions of homes and businesses during its nearly three decades of service. Headquartered in Richardson, Texas with approximately 80 locations serving 31 states, Service Experts serves 2,500+ homes and businesses, on average, each working day. For more information on Service Experts sales, rebates, products and services, visit ServiceExperts.com.