International Center for Vasectomy Reversal Celebrates over 8,000 Surgeries, Welcoming Patients from All 50 States and 85 Countries

TUCSON, AZ — For more than three decades, the International Center for Vasectomy Reversal (ICVR)—widely known as Dads Again—has helped men rewrite their futures. This year, ICVR celebrates a remarkable milestone: more than 8,000 successful vasectomy reversals, drawing patients from all 50 U.S. states and 85 countries around the world.

Behind those numbers are fathers who thought their family-building days were over. Behind those numbers are couples who dared to dream again. Behind those numbers are children who exist because of one choice: to make the journey to Tucson.

From the beginning, ICVR was built not only on surgical precision but also on the belief that every man deserves the possibility of becoming a father again. Patients have traveled from as far away as Australia, South Africa, China, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Japan, and all 50 states, often scheduling reversals alongside honeymoons, family trips, or personal journeys of hope.

Each case is personal. Some are men who remarried and yearned for children with their new partners. Others are couples who, after years of regret, wanted to reclaim the possibility of family. For every patient, the outcome represents more than a successful surgery—it represents a renewed opportunity for family.

At the heart of ICVR's legacy are its physicians. Dr. Sheldon Marks, founder and lead microsurgeon, is recognized worldwide as a pioneer in vasectomy reversal. A board-certified urologist, Dr. Marks practiced general urology before founding ICVR in 1993, where he chose to focus his expertise exclusively on the art and science of vasectomy reversal. He is the author of the definitive textbook, Vasectomy Reversal: Manual of Vasovasostomy and Vasoepididymostomy (Springer)—the only surgical manual of its kind, now translated into Chinese and used internationally. He is also the inventor of the "Marks Vas Cutting Forceps," a specialized tool that has helped elevate reversal success rates to as high as 99.5 percent.

Joining him is Dr. Peter Burrows, a board-certified urologist and accomplished microsurgeon with a distinguished career in reproductive surgery. Dr. Burrows brings both technical mastery and compassionate care, extending ICVR's reach and ensuring that more families around the globe have access to world-class reversal surgery. Together, Dr. Marks and Dr. Burrows form a team whose combined experience and innovation make ICVR a global leader.

"We are celebrating more than surgeries," said Dr. Marks. "We are celebrating the thousands of fathers who can now hold their children, the families restored, and the lives touched. This milestone belongs to them as much as it does to us."

Dr. Burrows added, "Every reversal we perform is a story of hope. To see the impact years later when patients send pictures of their children—it's humbling and deeply rewarding. This is why we do what we do."

Unlike many practices where surgeons perform multiple procedures in a single day, ICVR takes a different approach. Each patient is the only case scheduled, allowing the full attention of the surgical team from start to finish. This commitment to individualized care ensures that no one is ever treated as a number, but as a person with a story, a family, and a future. It is this combination of world-class expertise and patient-centered focus that sets ICVR apart and continues to draw men from across the nation and around the world to Tucson to become fathers again.

As ICVR marks the milestone of more than 8,000 reversals, the numbers tell only part of the story. The true measure of its work is found in the families restored, the children born, and the lives changed. For more than 30 years, Dads Again has stood as both a medical leader and a source of hope, helping men and couples turn regret into renewal and possibility into parenthood.

