Giordano’s Launches Fifth “Chi-Town Flavors” Series Collab With Jim’s Original

CHICAGO, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Giordano’s , Chicago’s iconic deep-dish pizza brand, is teaming up with another hometown icon, Jim’s Original, to launch the ultimate flavor mashup. The latest drop in Giordano’s hit “Chi-Town Flavors” series brings Jim’s famous Maxwell Street Polish, which has been around for over 80 years, to Giordano’s legendary stuffed deep-dish, now available frozen and shipped nationwide.

“Our ‘Chi-Town Flavors’ series is all about celebrating Chicago’s most iconic tastes in bold, unforgettable ways,” said Giordano’s CEO Nick Scarpino. “Partnering with Jim’s Original lets us combine two local legends - the Maxwell Street Polish and our famous deep dish - for a true Chicago classic. It’s a one-of-a-kind experience delivered to your doorstep, just in time for game day.”

The 10” Jim's Original Deep Dish Pizza, handcrafted individually by Giordano’s master pizza makers at its downtown Chicago restaurant, is available exclusively online at ship.giordanos.com in packs of 2, 4, and 6. Each pizza is made with Jim's Original's famous Polish sausage along with caramelized onions and a small amount of mustard in the pizza sauce, and packed with nearly a full pound of cheese for Giordano’s iconic cheese pull. Giordano’s legendary stuffed pizza is shipped frozen and ready to bake across all 50 states.

“Jim’s Original has always been about tradition, family, and authentic Chicago flavor,” said Jim Christopolous, owner of Jim’s Original. “Partnering with Giordano’s is a natural fit. Together we’re honoring the city’s food history while creating something new that fans everywhere can enjoy.”

Founded in Chicago in 1974 and recently celebrating 50 years in business, Giordano’s has become synonymous with authentic stuffed deep dish pizza made with Wisconsin mozzarella, handmade dough, and layers of premium ingredients. Building on the legacy, the brand is doubling down on its hometown pride with collaborations like the Buona Italian Beef Pizza, Caruso Provisions, Weber Grill Restaurant frozen packs, and The Original Rainbow Cone ice cream to connect even more deeply with the local flavors and partners that have made Chicago a culinary capital.

For more information on Giordano’s and to stay up-to-date on the “Chi-Town Flavors” series, visit ship.giordanos.com/chi-townflavors .

Giordano's operates nearly 60 locations across 9 states and ships its iconic pizza nationwide. Committed to uncompromising quality, Giordano's sources Wisconsin mozzarella from local farmers within a 50-mile radius for a creamy, buttery melt, hand-picked Mendocino County tomatoes for a naturally sweet sauce, and specially milled, unbleached flour from Minnesota for its signature crust. All recipes are crafted in-house with no added nitrates, MSG or fillers.

