Go North Hemp Forecasts 100% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth in 2025, Strengthening Market Leadership in Next-Gen Hemp Ingredients

TIGARD, Ore., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Go North Hemp, a U.S. wholesale supplier of hemp-derived ingredients, today announced it is on track to double annual revenue in 2025 versus 2024, supported by expanding demand for its portfolio of EPN (Euphorinol), CBG, CBN, and CBD inputs across multiple finished-goods categories.

Key Highlights

100% YoY growth outlook for 2025 based on order pipeline and customer adoption across ingestible and inhalable categories where lawful.

based on order pipeline and customer adoption across ingestible and inhalable categories where lawful. CHAMPS Austin (Sept. 9–11, 2025): Go North Hemp will emphasize non-vape formats at the show, including edibles , water-dispersible nano concentrates for beverage and gummy applications, and new beverage SKUs , consistent with current venue rules and state requirements.

Go North Hemp will emphasize non-vape formats at the show, including , for beverage and gummy applications, and , consistent with current venue rules and state requirements. Formulation efficiency: EPN is commonly used at 2–3% inclusion, supporting scalable B2B development.

EPN is commonly used at inclusion, supporting scalable B2B development. Supply readiness: The company reports strong inventories of CBG Isolate, CBG Distillate, and CBG Crystal-Resistant Distillate (CBG CRD) to support current buyer demand.

Growth Trajectory

Go North Hemp projects revenue to expand at a 100% year-over-year rate in 2025. The outlook reflects category momentum among brands and distributors seeking consistent, lab-verified hemp ingredients, reinforcing the company’s position within the U.S. supply chain.





Product Focus: EPN and Advanced CBG Formats

EPN (Euphorinol) is a hemp-derived compound used by formulators in a range of adult-use products where lawful, including gummies, beverages, prerolls, and other finished goods. Its typical 2–3% formulation range enables efficient product development without heavy loadings.

CBG CRD remains a priority due to its flow stability and resistance to crystallization, making it suitable for high-throughput manufacturing and multi-format applications.





Event Update: CHAMPS Austin

At CHAMPS Trade Show in Austin, Sept. 9–11, 2025, Go North Hemp will meet with qualified buyers to discuss edibles inputs, water-dispersible nano-emulsion concentrates for beverages, and its new beverage offerings. In line with venue rules and state restrictions, demonstrations and discussions at the show will focus on non-vape formats.

2026 Strategy

Looking ahead, the company intends to prioritize CBG Crystal-Resistant Distillate (CBG CRD) as a flagship line in 2026 to serve brands seeking versatile, stable, high-potency inputs. Maintaining a diversified catalog of Isolates and Distillates will continue to support legacy applications while CBG CRD drives premium growth and differentiation.

Executive Commentary

“2025 is shaping up to beour most significant growth year,” said Greg Anthony, CEO of Go North Hemp. “We’re focused on reliability, documentation, and scale so our partners can formulate with confidence, whether they need EPN for performance or CBG CRD for stability.”

B2B Scale and Compliance

Go North Hemp supplies COA-backed, lab-tested ingredients and continues to expand capacity to serve nutraceutical manufacturers, wellness brands, distributors, and retailers nationwide. For customers operating in markets with strict THC thresholds, the company offers zero-THC specifications where requested, subject to validation and applicable laws.

About Go North Hemp

Go North Hemp is a U.S.-based wholesale ingredient supplier specializing in lab-verified, federally compliant hemp-derived inputs, including EPN (Euphorinol), CBG, CBN, and CBD. The company serves processors, manufacturers, distributors, and retail brands with a focus on quality, documentation, and dependable supply.

Follow Go North Hemp

Facebook | Instagram | LinkedIn

Media Contact

Jarred Phillips

Go North Hemp

Phone: 608.900.3757

Email: info@gonorthhemp.com

Website: https://www.gonorthhemp.com

Disclaimer: This content is provided by Go North Hemp. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this content are solely those of the content provider and do not necessarily reflect the views of this media platform or its publisher. We do not endorse, verify, or guarantee the accuracy, completeness, or reliability of any information presented. We do not guarantee any claims, statements, or promises made in this article.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb342edb-c9bc-44b3-9d69-39fed8ce841f

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/0d8937fc-e7ea-4c20-be5c-8c09608814b5