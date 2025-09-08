AMERICAN SYSTEMS Completes Acquisition of Epsilon, Inc.

CHANTILLY, Va., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AMERICAN SYSTEMS, a leading provider of mission essential and information engineering services to federal customers, today announced the acquisition of Epsilon, Inc. (Epsilon), a managed IT and cybersecurity leader headquartered in Weaverville, NC. The acquisition will result in more than 400 new employees joining AMERICAN SYSTEMS, further increasing the company’s scale and capabilities.

This transaction marks the largest acquisition in AMERICAN SYSTEMS’ 50-year history. The addition of Epsilon’s multi-tenant service delivery model, its broad geographical footprint, and its federal and commercial market expertise brings significant new capabilities and economies of scale to AMERICAN SYSTEMS. This expanded capability enables AMERICAN SYSTEMS to even better address the rapidly evolving needs of existing and new customers across sectors as the company partners with them to accelerate mission outcomes and increase efficiency.

"Acquisitions are an important element of our growth strategy, and we work hard to ensure that we select companies that are a good fit for us, both strategically and culturally,” said John Steckel, AMERICAN SYSTEMS’ President and CEO. “Epsilon shares our commitment to supporting national priorities, and their culture will mesh well with ours. This acquisition marks an important milestone in our strategic growth, broadening our customer base and deepening our ability to support them in their efforts to modernize and transform securely, rapidly and efficiently.”

Epsilon service offerings will be integrated with AMERICAN SYSTEMS’ offerings in January 2026. Until then, Epsilon will continue to support select markets as a wholly-owned subsidiary.

“Joining AMERICAN SYSTEMS allows us to take everything that we have built over the past sixteen years and make it even better.” said Peter Penzell, CEO of Epsilon. “Expanding on what we have built while giving our employees the opportunity to become employee-owners in AMERICAN SYSTEMS creates an amazing opportunity for everyone.”

PilieroMazza PLLC and Deep Water Point and Associates advised AMERICAN SYSTEMS on the transaction. KPMG Corporate Finance and Miles & Stockbridge advised Epsilon.

About AMERICAN SYSTEMS

Founded in 1975, AMERICAN SYSTEMS is a leading provider of mission essential and information engineering services to federal customers and is one of the top 100 employee-owned companies in the United States, with approximately 2,000 employees nationwide. Based in the Washington, D.C., suburb of Chantilly, VA, the company provides Information Technology, Engineering and Analysis, Program Mission Support, Test & Evaluation, and Training Solutions to DOD, Intel, and civilian government customers. For more information, visit: www.AmericanSystems.com.

