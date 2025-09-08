Strike a Paws! Trupanion’s truFame Contest Starts Now

SEATTLE, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get ready pet parents, we’re looking for the next faces of Trupanion.

Trupanion (Nasdaq: TRUP), the leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs, is excited to announce the start of our annual truFame contest.

truFame is more than just a contest though. It’s a chance to celebrate the extraordinary ways pets fill our lives with joy, laughter and love. Oh, and there’s also a great prize. The winners of this year’s truFame contest will be the faces of Trupanion in 2026, starring in marketing and community campaigns throughout the year.

“This is the moment for our members’ pets to truly shine,” said Margi Tooth, CEO and President of Trupanion. “Our truFame contest is a powerful celebration of the special connection between pets and their people. It’s a chance to spotlight the everyday heroes – the furry companions who bring happiness, comfort and unconditional love into our lives.”

Last year, over 6,000 Trupanion members submitted their pets for a chance to be one of the faces of Trupanion.

How It Works

Submit : From September 8 until September 19 at 5pm PST, Trupanion members can share their pet’s photo and story at trufame.trupanion.com

: From September 8 until September 19 at 5pm PST, Trupanion members can share their pet’s photo and story at trufame.trupanion.com Vote : After entries close, everyone can help choose their favorites between September 25 – October 6.

: After entries close, everyone can help choose their favorites between September 25 – October 6. Celebrate : Winning pets will be announced the week of October 6 and featured as the faces of Trupanion in 2026.

: Winning pets will be announced the week of October 6 and featured as the faces of Trupanion in 2026. Terms and Conditions: 2025 truFame Terms and Conditions

About Trupanion

Trupanion is a leader in medical insurance for cats and dogs throughout the United States, Canada, and certain countries in Continental Europe with over 1,000,000 pets currently enrolled. For over two decades, Trupanion has given pet owners peace of mind so they can focus on their pet's recovery, not financial stress. Trupanion is committed to providing pet parents with the highest value in pet medical insurance with unlimited payouts for the life of their pets. With its patented process, Trupanion is the only North American provider with the technology to pay veterinarians directly in seconds at the time of checkout. Trupanion is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol "TRUP". The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA. Trupanion policies are issued, in the United States, by its wholly-owned insurance entity American Pet Insurance Company and, in Canada, by Accelerant Insurance Company of Canada or GPIC. Policies are sold and administered in Canada by Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. dba Trupanion 309-1277 Lynn Valley Road, North Vancouver, BC V7J 0A2 and in the United States by Trupanion Managers USA, Inc. (CA license No. 0G22803, NPN 9588590). Canada Pet Health Insurance Services, Inc. is a registered damage insurance agency and claims adjuster in Quebec #603927. For more information, please visit Trupanion.com

For media inquiries:

Trupanion Corporate Communications

corporate.communications@trupanion.com