London Gynaecology Launches New Website and Expands Clinic Network

London , Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- London Gynaecology, the UK’s largest dedicated private gynaecology practice, today announced the launch of its new website alongside continued expansion of its clinic network, further strengthening its position as a leader in women’s healthcare.



The new platform offers patients a streamlined booking system, comprehensive treatment information, and easier access to leading London Gynaecologists. This digital investment underscores London Gynaecology’s commitment to combining medical excellence with convenience at a time when more women are seeking fast, reliable access to specialist care.

Founded in 2010 by husband-and-wife team Mr Narendra Pisal and Mrs Pradnya Pisal, the practice has become a trusted centre of excellence, caring for thousands of women every year. Its services range from routine gynaecological care to complex surgical procedures, delivered across prestigious locations including 145 Harley Street, The Portland Hospital, and Austin Friars in the City of London. In October 2025, a new Richmond clinic will open its doors, broadening the practice’s reach into southwest London.

Growth Backed by Investment

London Gynaecology’s expansion follows a strategic investment by Phoenix Equity Partners in December 2024. The growth-focused private equity firm’s backing provides the resources to scale while ensuring the practice remains true to its founding principles of exceptional, compassionate care.

Commenting on the new chapter, Mr Narendra Pisal, Consultant Gynaecologist and Co-Founder, said:

“When we founded London Gynaecology, our goal was to create a practice dedicated entirely to women’s health, led by experts who care deeply about every patient’s journey. With the launch of our new website and our expansion into Richmond, we are proud to be bringing that vision to more women than ever before.”

Mrs Pradnya Pisal, Consultant Gynaecologist and Co-Founder, added:

“Women’s health often doesn’t get the spotlight it deserves. By making our services easier to access—whether online or in person—we hope to remove barriers to care and support women at every stage of their lives.”

Raising Awareness and Driving Change

The launch coincides with Gynaecological Cancer Awareness Month this September, a campaign close to the practice’s mission. Gynaecological cancers (including ovarian, cervical, and uterine) affect thousands of women each year in the UK, yet early diagnosis and treatment significantly improve outcomes.

London Gynaecology consultants are actively raising awareness this month, encouraging women not to delay seeking medical advice. The practice’s new website features information on key symptoms and access to screening services.

A Digital First Approach

The redesigned website marks a significant step forward in patient experience. Features include:

Quick online bookings with consultants across multiple sites.





An extensive library of gynaecological expertise covering treatments from menstrual disorders to advanced surgical procedures.





Clear details on the practice’s history, values, and status as the UK’s largest dedicated gynaecology clinic.





Seamless ways to contact or book consultations via phone, email, or online form.





The site also integrates video content and clinic location maps, making navigation and information access easier for patients and their families.

Patient Praise

London Gynaecology continues to be recognised for the quality of its care across Doctify, TrustPilot, and Google Reviews, with many patients highlighting both the clinical expertise and the empathy of its team.

One recent review read:

“From the moment I walked in, I felt in the best hands. The care and attention I received was second to none. I cannot recommend London Gynaecology highly enough.”

Such feedback reflects the practice’s ongoing commitment to patient-centred care and underscores why it remains the go-to destination for women’s health in London and beyond.

Looking Ahead

With its Harley Street headquarters, a strong presence in the City, and new sites opening, London Gynaecology is poised to further expand its footprint in the coming years. The practice’s growth trajectory reflects the increasing demand for private healthcare services, particularly in women’s health, where waiting times and access can be critical.

“Our focus has always been on clinical excellence and patient trust,” said Mr Pisal. “This expansion, supported by Phoenix Equity Partners, gives us the ability to bring our model of care to more women while retaining the values that have shaped us since 2010.”

Clinic Locations: Harley Street, Moorgate (Austin Friars), Richmond (opening Oct 2025)

Video: Available via Homepage

Contact: 020 3805 9446

Email: contact@london-gynaecology.com

About London Gynaecology

Established in 2010, London Gynaecology has grown into the UK’s largest dedicated gynaecology practice, offering comprehensive care across routine, preventative, and surgical treatments. Led by established consultants, the practice is committed to providing personalised, compassionate care in state-of-the-art facilities across London.

