Elite Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning Offers Free Estimate for Expert AC Services in Las Vegas

Las Vegas, NV , Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Homeowners across the Las Vegas Valley can now take advantage of free estimates for expert air conditioning services from Elite Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning. In a city where summer temperatures often soar into triple digits, keeping AC systems in peak condition is essential for comfort, safety, and energy efficiency.

Elite Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning understands the urgency and stress that come with AC issues in the sweltering heat of the Mojave Desert. That is why the team now offers a hassle-free way to evaluate AC systems at no cost or obligation.

A certified technician will come to the property, perform a detailed diagnostic, measure cooling needs, evaluate ductwork compatibility, and explain options clearly, whether the client needs help with minor repairs, preventive maintenance, or a new installation. The complimentary estimate gives homeowners the clarity and confidence to make informed decisions about their cooling needs.



Elite Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning

Elite Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning has proudly served Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, Henderson, Summerlin, Green Valley, Anthem, Seven Hills, Southern Highlands, and Boulder City since 2005, providing comprehensive heating, cooling, plumbing, and maintenance solutions. As a family-owned company, Elite emphasizes professionalism, respect for every home, and peace of mind.

Its technicians are licensed, bonded, insured, drug-free, and background-checked, ensuring service you can trust. Each technician is carefully trained to assess each home’s unique needs, with many promoted from within to ensure consistency, expertise, and a strong company culture.

As a Trane Premier Dealer and a trusted provider for leading brands such as Bryant, Carrier, Comfort-Aire, GE, Frigidaire, Goodman, and Lennox, Elite Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning brings extensive expertise across all makes and models of air conditioning systems. This broad knowledge allows the team to provide precise solutions tailored to each customer, whether addressing a single repair or planning a full system upgrade. Its experience ensures homeowners receive dependable recommendations backed by years of proven results.

In addition to AC repair Las Vegas, Elite offers a full range of services, including HVAC installation and maintenance, plumbing repair and installation, heating and furnace services, ductwork cleaning and sealing, and residential and commercial water treatment solutions. Every service is backed by transparent pricing, honest diagnostics, and warranty-protected workmanship. With no hidden costs and a commitment to reliability, customers can feel confident knowing Elite delivers dependable service with no surprises.

The free estimate program reflects Elite’s belief that everyone deserves reliable HVAC solutions without upfront costs. Whether a homeowner is facing a sudden breakdown or planning an energy-efficient upgrade, the no-cost estimate removes barriers and helps customers evaluate their options confidently. With hundreds of five-star reviews and a strong reputation for professionalism, Elite continues to be a trusted choice for AC repair Las Vegas and other HVAC needs.

For more information about Elite Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning and its HVAC services, visit its website at https://www.eliteheatingandacrepair.com/.

About Elite Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning

Elite Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning is a full-service HVAC, plumbing, and heating company serving the Las Vegas Valley since 2005. The company brings trusted, 24/7 services with licensed, bonded, and insured professionals.

Elite Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning

3085 E Post Rd, Las Vegas, NV 89120

(702) 263-2665

https://www.eliteheatingandacrepair.com/









