New Online Casinos: Bitstarz Secures the Spot as a Leading Brand-New Online Casino by All iGaming (Sep 2025)





Fargo, North Dakota, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world of online casinos continues to thrive, with new platforms launching every day. Choosing the right one can feel overwhelming—but that’s where All iGaming steps in. After careful research and review, we are excited to announce BitStarz as our top pick for a brand new real money casino. With its generous bonuses, exciting features, and exceptional gaming experience, BitStarz stands out as a premier choice for players seeking the ultimate gambling opportunity.

>>Know All The Exciting Details On All-iGaming’s Official Website<<

Bitstarz offers an inclusive gaming experience, enhanced by its extensive range of bonuses and promotional offers. This crypto casino has won several awards and is recognized for its ongoing support of its customers. After reading this article, you will understand why this casino is the best new online gambling site.

Easy and Fast Registration

Registration at the Bitstarz casino is easy and fast, as you can register and start gambling with minimal identity requirements. To start gambling, you should register and create a member account. Here are the steps to register at the Bitstarz casino.

Go to the “Sign Up” page on the casino website. Enter the required details, such as your email ID and password, and select the cryptocurrency with which you wish to gamble. Choose a user name and a strong password to ensure your safety. After agreeing to the terms and conditions and privacy policy, you can sign up. Alternatively, you can also sign up using your Google or MetsMask account.

Game Variety

Bitstarz is the best new online casino known for its game variety. Here, you can try out over 6,000 games from various categories, including slots, table games, jackpot games, live casino games, Bitstarz Originals games, and exclusive Bitcoin games. According to All iGaming’s findings, all these games are built to provide a high return to the players (RTP).

For instance, you can play over 150 live casino games on Bitstarz, including Blackjack, Roulette, Baccarat, Poker, Wheel games, Sic Bo, Dream Catcher, and Top Card Football Studio. The games are provided by noted software companies such as Pragmatic Play, Nolimit City, Booming Games, Betsoft Gaming, NetEnt, and the like. Moreover, Bitstarz Originals games provide quality over quantity.

<<Visit Now To Explore 6,000+ Games And Start Winning With Crypto!>>

Generous Bonuses and Promotional Offers

Being the best new online casino that accepts real money, Bitstarz has several generous bonuses and promotional offers that you can avail of to increase your winning prospects. These bonuses are explained in detail here.

You get access to a welcome bonus package of 300% match up to $500 or 5 BTC and 180 Free Spins as soon as you sign up for the casino. You can access this bonus across the first four deposits in the following manner.

First deposit bonus: 100% up to $100 or 1 BTC + 180 Free Spins

Second deposit bonus: 50% up to $100 or 1 BTC

Third deposit bonus: 50% up to $200 or 2 BTC

Fourth deposit bonus: 100% up to $100 or 1 BTC

<<Grab Your Welcome Bonus Package To Boost Your Gaming With Up To $500 Or 5 BTC + 180 Free Spins>

Moreover, there are other promotional offers that you can access, which include

Slot Wars Tournament that rewards you with €5,000 in cash & 5,000 Free Spins

BitStarz Original Tournament that rewards 500 eligible players from a prize pool of $5000

Loyalty Program Tournament, where you can get $50,000 + $20,000 in cash

Table Wars Tournament rewards you with €10,000 cash

Upcoming Monday Reload Bonus of 50% up to $300

Upcoming Wednesday Free Spins, where you can win prizes in the following manner. Deposit $33 and get 20 Free Spins Deposit $94 and get 80 Free Spins Deposit $176, and you’ll get 200 Free Spins



Bitstarz also gives you bonus codes and promotional codes for new offers, so that you can access these games at ease. These bonuses also have a 40x wagering requirement.

Seamless Mobile Gaming Experience

It goes without saying that Bitstarz has a user-friendly interface that is equally good for both desktop and mobile gaming. The casino’s website is designed in such a way that it loads easily on a mobile device and fits the screen, making gaming easy. All the games and bonuses are arranged on the website in such a way that you can find the games and play them easily, even on a mobile device.

As All iGaming suggests, Bitstarz Casino has easy navigability on both mobile and website devices. You can also make fast payments and instant withdrawals from these new casino sites. At this best new online casino, the games are designed with modern graphics so that you get an enjoyable experience on mobile gaming. Despite the lack of a dedicated mobile app, the casino’s website serves as a good platform for mobile gaming.

Instant Withdrawals and Fast Payouts

One of the notable features of Bitstarz casino is its ability to process payouts and withdrawals quickly and instantly. This is possible with the use of cryptocurrencies for payment. With the blockchain technology used for transaction settlement, you need not wait long for the transactions to be finalized. Before withdrawing, you should wager the amount at least once.

The minimum and maximum limits for withdrawals vary with the currency or payment method used, which you can look up on its official website. According to All iGaming, withdrawals are usually free at these new casinos. That means you do not have to pay any fees for these transactions.

>>Visit All-iGaming’s Official Site To Learn About Bitstarz Offerings<<

Player Safety through Responsible Gambling

Being the best new online casino, Bitstarz has vowed to provide a safe and secure gambling environment to the players, where they are not burdened by addictive tendencies. That is where responsible gambling principles come into play. As per the reports by All iGaming, Bitstarz has imposed several measures such as gambling limits, cooling-off periods, self-exclusion, and even permanent closure of your accounts, if necessary.

Gambling limits on the new online gambling sites include imposing limits on the amount of money you deposit, losses, or wagers at a given time. Cooling-off period and self-exclusion are of a similar nature, where you stay away from the casino for a certain period of time to break any patterns of addiction. You can impose self-exclusion for any time ranging from a few days to a few years. Moreover, you can also permanently delete your account and stay away from gambling forever to avoid all risks.

Unparalleled Customer Support

As a new online gambling site that prioritizes the player’s convenience above all other matters, Bitstarz has taken utmost care to provide unparalleled customer service to the players. The casino has a dedicated email and live chat service that players can use to connect with the authorities and clarify their doubts and issues. The chat system is live 24/7, so you do not have to worry about delayed assistance; all your queries are answered by real humans who have 3+ years of experience in gambling, so that you get your queries resolved correctly. You can directly pose all your questions to the team and get them resolved easily.

Final Thoughts about Bitstarz as the Best New Online Casino

Bitstarz is the best new casino site that gives you access to gaming using real money. As you have read, what makes this online casino the best among other new casinos is that it provides utmost usability and incessant accessibility to players from all walks of life. Even if you are new to online gambling or are a veteran in this field, you will enjoy gaming with the variety of games and access to the right bonuses and promotional offers from time to time.

All iGaming has selected Bitstarz after several hours of thorough research, so you can trust this verdict and start gambling at Bitstarz right away. We wish you a happy period of gambling at the best brand new online casino with real money.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ’s)

How to fully secure your account in Bitstarz, the new online casino site?

To fully secure your account at Bitstarz, use a unique password that you haven’t used elsewhere, enable two-factor authentication for your account, and do regular scans to mitigate all virus attacks.

Are the games on the new casinos, such as Bitstarz, fair?

The games on Bitstarz are made fair using provably fair technology and RNG technology, whereby the results are made fair without any third-party interference or external manipulation.

What are the wagering requirements for Bitstarz Casino?

With regard to Bitstarz casino, wagering requirements refer to the number of times you need to play for a certain amount before it is turned into real money. All bonuses on Bitstarz have a wagering requirement of 40x.

What are the no-deposit bonuses available on new casino sites such as Bitstarz Casino?

No deposit bonuses on Bitstarz refer to special bonuses that you can use to gamble without depositing real money. You can use this bonus to try out new games at new casinos.

Is Bitstarz a legitimate new casino?

Bitstarz is a legitimate casino as it is licensed by the Curacao Gaming Control Board. Moreover, the casino is SSL-encrypted and protected by two-factor authentication.





CONTACT

Email: support@all-igaming.com

Source:all-igaming.com





























Attachment