AXONALL Launches in the US, Bringing a New Era of Intelligent Luxury Travel

New York, NY, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Axonall officially enters the U.S. market, introducing a new era of luxury travel for the next generation of discerning travelers. Poised to challenge outdated booking platforms, Axonall combines AI, behavioral science, and emotional intelligence to deliver journeys that think, adapt, and evolve with you in real-time.



Axonall

Axonall introduces its proprietary Transformation Arc framework, a new way to design travel experiences. This groundbreaking approach helps travelers identify their true needs, such as rest, reconnection or creativity, and aligns every aspect of their journey, from hotels to curated activities, with a deeper emotional purpose.

By going beyond lifestyle, Axonall offers luxury travel with hyper-personalization, creating trips that reflect each traveler’s emotional state, aspirations, and transformational goals in real time. This marks a defining moment in modern travel, positioning Axonall as the world’s most intelligent luxury travel company reshaping how discerning travelers plan, experience, and evolve through their journeys.

Founded by Mel Suntal, whose background spans luxury leadership and computer engineering, Axonall is the first platform to make emotional intelligence a core operating system. “Luxury travel has always been about the external. Destination, opulence, and price tag. We’re bringing the inner world back into the equation,” said Mel Suntal, Founder & CEO of Axonall. “We don’t just ask about the location. We care about who you are and who you’re becoming. And we take you there.”

What Sets Axonall Apart

At the core of the Axonall experience is a next-gen AI that continuously evolves by understanding each traveler’s behavior, tone, emotional context, and real-time preferences. Unlike reactive travel platforms that offer surface-level suggestions, Axonall simulates the cognitive depth of a human travel expert, making intuitive leaps other platforms can’t.

Behavioral Learning Engine - Learns from every interaction to build deeper insight and context over time. The AI Concierge acts as a proactive, thinking assistant that evolves with your state of mind

Transformation Arc - A proprietary framework that orchestrates deeper intent into seven personalized travel paths

Journey Artisan Curation - Un-Googleable by design. A collection of rare, hyperlocal moments hand-curated by a global network of cultural insiders. The experiences are off the tourist map and designed for personal transformation

Curated Portfolio - Axonall maintains access to over 1.6 million global properties, but less than 1% make the cut based on the strict criteria for design, cultural integrity, service, and sustainability. So, travelers can book in total confidence

Why It Matters

As American luxury travelers increasingly seek purposeful, transformative journeys, Axonall delivers intelligent, values-driven travel that aligns with who they are and who they want to become. From rewilding safaris and Kyoto villas to space-bound expeditions, Axonall designs journeys with meaning at every step.

About Axonall

Axonall introduces a new connected dimension of luxury across Earth and space, where journeys are designed to transform the traveler. This is disrupting the online travel bookings (OTA) industry as we know today, bringing a new paradigm to the system. Axonall aims to redefine luxury travel as a catalyst for personal growth: more intelligent, more aligned and more human.

