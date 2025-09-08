Campbell , Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ClickAway Expands Managed IT Services for SMEs and Opens New Flagship Store in Campbell

ClickAway, a leading IT services and computer repair company with five locations across the Bay Area, today announced its further expansion into Managed IT services for small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), alongside the opening of its new flagship store at 1825 S. Winchester Blvd, Campbell, CA.

Founded with a mission to deliver fast, reliable, and trusted technology solutions, ClickAway has grown from local computer repair to a full-service IT partner, supporting both individuals and businesses across the Bay Area. The company’s new Campbell flagship marks a significant milestone, serving as a hub for advanced repairs, managed IT consultations, and business solutions.

Thomas Sutherland, CEO of ClickAway, said “Technology is the backbone of every business, and SMEs in the Bay Area deserve the same level of IT support that larger enterprises enjoy. Our expansion into Managed IT services reflects the growing demand for proactive, secure, and scalable solutions. The new Campbell flagship is more than a store, it’s a commitment to helping businesses and individuals stay productive, secure, and connected.”

Meeting the IT Demands of Small and Growing Businesses

The growth of hybrid work, increased cybersecurity risks, and the reliance on cloud-based systems have all fuelled demand for professional IT support among small and mid-sized businesses. Industries as varied as professional services, medical practices, retail, creative agencies, and real estate firms are facing similar challenges: how to manage complex technology with limited internal resources.

ClickAway’s expansion into Managed IT services provides SMEs with enterprise-level support at a scale and price point that fits their needs. Whether ensuring compliance for healthcare providers, securing sensitive client data for financial advisors and law firms, or supporting the fast-paced environments of startups and remote teams, ClickAway delivers solutions that keep businesses running smoothly and securely.



A Strong Team with a Local Focus

Alongside Sutherland’s leadership, ClickAway’s success is built on its team culture and community-first approach.

Ardeshir Zandian, Senior Store Manager and VP Sales, added “The Campbell store gives us the opportunity to engage with customers directly and showcase the full range of ClickAway services. From computer repairs to cybersecurity, from mobile support to complete IT management, we are here to make technology simple and reliable for everyone. This expansion strengthens our promise to deliver trusted, local IT expertise backed by global standards.”

Comprehensive Managed IT Services

ClickAway’s Managed IT services now include:

Proactive network monitoring and support

Cybersecurity and data protection

Cloud solutions and migration services

Hardware repair and lifecycle management

Scalable IT strategies tailored for SMEs

With five locations across San Francisco and a new flagship in Campbell, ClickAway continues to invest in the future of technology support for the Bay Area.

About ClickAway

ClickAway is a San Francisco Bay Area IT services company offering computer repair, mobile device support, managed IT solutions, and smart technology services. With five stores across the region, including its new flagship in Campbell, ClickAway is trusted by individuals, families, and businesses to keep their technology running securely and efficiently.

Media contact:

Thomas Sutherland

ClickAway

+1 408-626-9400



