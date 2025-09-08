Claisen Launches Direct-to-Consumer Personalized Kits for Gastrointestinal Diseases (Heartburn, Bloating, and Gas)

BOSTON, MA, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claisen Inc., a telemedicine and digital gastrointestinal health company, today announced the launch of personalised, direct-to-consumer gut health kits that help patients manage acid reflux/GERD, bloating, IBS, nocturnal heartburn, and other functional upper GI disorders with clearer guidance and less guesswork.

The customized kits are delivered every month based on a clinician-informed digital quiz, and are aligned with expert clinical guidance from Harvard, MIT, and the University of Pennsylvania. Claisen’s patients can stop trawling forums and start following a plan that actually fits them, complete with personalized recipes and a symptom diary.

Digestive problems are not niched; the NIDDK estimates 60–70 million people in the US live with digestive diseases each year, and GERD affects roughly one in five Americans, with significant impact on quality of life and work. Claisen’s launch comes at a pivotal time for both the personalized medicine and direct-to-consumer healthcare markets. Consumers are increasingly seeking home-based, digital-first solutions that fit into their lifestyles that actually work. Claisen’s quiz, accessible on mobile and PC, ensures privacy, convenience, and personalization.

“Most people don’t want to read another contradictory forum post. They want to stop feeling bloated on a Tuesday night,” says Rishab Jain, Founder and CEO of Claisen. “Claisen’s team of researchers have taken what the literature and frontline clinicians already agree on, removed the guesswork, and wrapped it into kits and routines you can stick with”.

How the Claisen Kits Work

Claisen’s three minute intake quiz maps acid reflux (also known as heartburn) symptoms, common foods that trigger bloating and gas, and your lifestyle. “The number of hours you sleep, the kind of food you eat, and how much you exercise directly affects heartburn severity and bloating occurrences,” said Aditya Jain, MD Candidate at Harvard Medical School and Chief Medical Officer at Claisen. “We’ve focused on translating the strongest, most actionable guidance into routines and products people can sustain.” Unlike one-size-fits-all digestive health products, Claisen combines data-driven analysis with actionable recommendations. Claisen’s users receive a step-wise routine (meal spacing, head-of-bed elevation, ideal food) paired with their suite of drugs and supplements.

Who This Helps

Claisen is designed for people who:

Face acid reflux and regurgitation after meals and can’t figure out how to cease it

Get night-time heartburn (nocturnal GERD) or wake up with a sour taste/cough and want practical routines

Have constipation or IBS-like symptoms and want step-wise adjustments to return to normalcy

Prefer at-home, affordable, digital guidance that focuses on adherence and privacy.

What’s Inside a Claisen’s Monthly Kit

A notecard containing usage instructions for the medicines and supplements which they have been recommended

High-quality and compliant medicines and supplements with precise dosages to address GERD, Bloating, and Gas

Daily and nightly routines to help improve users’ gut health.

Claisen’s personalised kits are available now for purchase in the United States at https://claisen.com.

About Claisen

Claisen is a Boston-based health technology company dedicated to advancing personalized medicine for gastrointestinal health. Founded by Harvard entrepreneur and innovator Rishab Jain, Claisen leverages science, AI, and direct-to-consumer delivery to create customized care pathways for patients with digestive conditions. The company’s personalized GI kits empower individuals to take control of their health through actionable insights and tailored recommendations. For more information, visit https://claisen.com.

Media Contact



Rishab Jain

Claisen PR Team

Email: support@claisen.com

Phone: +1 617-958-6619

Address: 56 Broad St STE 14278, Boston, MA, 02109

A video accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.youtube.com/embed/rmZc2apPRaw