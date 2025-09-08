Nora Mental Health Opens New Location in Dallas, TX, Bringing Compassionate, Accessible Mental Health Care to the Community

Dallas, TX , Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nora Mental Health is excited to announce the grand opening of its newest clinic in Dallas, Texas, located at 8140 Walnut Hill Ln, Suite 835. The new location reflects the growing demand for accessible, high-quality mental health services and Nora’s continued commitment to providing compassionate care that meets individuals and families where they are.





"We have seen the need for mental health services in the area by talking to local schools, medical offices, and other businesses in the city,” said Drew Pennington of Nora Mental Health. “We hope our clinic is able to bridge a gap in that need by providing those needed services to the community around us!"

For Jamie Pennington, the decision to open a clinic in Dallas is deeply personal. “We decided to open a clinic in Dallas because this community is home for us,” said Jamie. “We are deeply rooted in Dallas, Texas. This is where we’ve chosen to raise our family, build our lives, and invest in the people around us. Through conversations with family and friends, we’ve seen firsthand just how challenging it can be to find uncompromising, consistent mental health care.

That need really resonated with us and inspired a strong sense of purpose. We wanted to be part of the solution by bringing compassionate, accessible, and high-quality care to a place that means so much to us personally. With Nora Mental Health, we’re not just opening a clinic; we’re committing to serving our neighbors, supporting both patients and practitioners, and helping strengthen the well-being of our community from the inside out."

At Nora, the focus is on creating a safe, stigma-free space where individuals feel seen, heard, and supported. “What excites me most about bringing Nora Mental Health into the local community is the chance to expand access to high-quality, compassionate care—right here in the Dallas area,” added Drew Pennington. “There’s something powerful about creating a space where people feel truly seen and supported—where help is not just available, but also approachable and stigma-free. And by accepting insurance, we’re removing one of the biggest barriers to mental health services, making it easier for individuals and families to get the support they need without added stress.”

Nora Mental Health also places a strong emphasis on the well-being of its clinical team, believing that great care starts with supported professionals. “We’re proud to continue the Nora way, which means focusing not just on the patient experience, but also on creating a supportive, empowering environment for our practitioners,” Drew said. “Each Nora clinic is designed to be a place where clients feel heard and understood, and where clinicians are valued and given the tools to thrive. It’s about building a sustainable model of care that benefits everyone involved and truly becomes a meaningful part of the community.”

The Dallas clinic plans to build strong local relationships and collaborate with area schools, healthcare providers, and organizations to better tailor services to the community's needs. “It’s not just about therapy—it’s about fostering resilience, connection, and hope in a way that empowers individuals and strengthens the whole community,” Drew emphasized.

Nora Mental Health is now accepting new clients in the Dallas area. To learn more or schedule an appointment, call (469) 247-0402 or visit Nora Dallas.





About Nora Mental Health Nora Mental Health is a growing network of mental health clinics dedicated to delivering personalized, stigma-free, and accessible care. With locations across the country, Nora is transforming how communities experience mental wellness—by putting people first, supporting providers, and eliminating barriers to care.

