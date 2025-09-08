ANRO INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Alto Neuroscience, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Alto Neuroscience, Inc. (“Alto” or “the Company”) (NYSE: ANRO) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired (1) Alto common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about February 2, 2024 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); or (ii) Also securities between February 2, 2024, and October 22, 2024, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/ANRO.

Case Details

The Complaint alleges that, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Offering Documents were negligently prepared and contained untrue statements of material fact and/or omitted material facts necessary to make the statements made not misleading, and were not prepared in accordance with applicable rules and regulations; (2) ALTO-100 was less effective in treating major depressive disorder (MDD) than Defendants had led investors to believe; (3) as a result, ALTO-100’s clinical, regulatory, and commercial prospects were overstated; (4) consequently, Alto’s business and financial prospects were also overstated; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/ANRO or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Alto you have until September 19, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

