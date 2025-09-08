NEOG INVESTOR ALERT: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman LLC Announces that Neogen Corporation Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising--Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC, a nationally recognized law firm, notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Neogen Corporation (“Neogen” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: NEOG) and certain of its officers.

Class Definition

This lawsuit seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired Neogen securities between January 5, 2023 and June 3, 2025, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: bgandg.com/NEOG.

Case Details

The Complaint alleges that, throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the integration was not progressing as smoothly as represented, and Defendants’ statements led investors to believe it was advancing more successfully than it actually was; (2) even when the Company acknowledged certain “inefficiencies” resulting from the integration, Defendants downplayed their significance and falsely assured investors that they were fully aware of the issues and committed to resolving them promptly; and (3) as a result, when Neogen disclosed on June 4, 2025, that it expected “EBITDA margin to probably be around the high-teens”—a substantial decline from the prior quarter’s 22% margin—investors were shocked by the revelation.

What's Next?

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint, you can visit the firm’s site: bgandg.com/NEOG. or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Client Relations Manager, Nathan Miller, of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 332-239-2660. If you suffered a loss in Neogen you have until September 16, 2025, to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as lead plaintiff.

There is No Cost to You

We represent investors in class actions on a contingency fee basis. That means we will ask the court to reimburse us for out-of-pocket expenses and attorneys’ fees, usually a percentage of the total recovery, only if we are successful.

Why Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a nationally recognized firm that represents investors in securities fraud class actions and shareholder derivative suits. Our firm has recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for investors nationwide.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , or Instagram .

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact