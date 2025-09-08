TCB Drones Academy Launches Two-Day Drone Workshop Program for Cities, Schools, and Law Enforcement

Dallas, TX, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TCB Drones Academy, led by Steffanie Rivers, the first Black woman to establish a drone academy in Texas, announced today the launch of a new program inviting city governments, county agencies, high schools, HBCUs, universities, and law enforcement departments to host two-day FAA drone certification readiness workshops in their communities.

With minorities representing less than 3% of FAA-certified drone pilots nationwide, the initiative is designed to address underrepresentation while creating workforce development opportunities in one of the fastest-growing technology sectors.

Workshop Highlights

Two-Day Training: Comprehensive FAA Part 107 certification readiness course

Comprehensive FAA Part 107 certification readiness course Target Hosts: City and county governments, school districts, universities, HBCUs, and law enforcement agencies

City and county governments, school districts, universities, HBCUs, and law enforcement agencies Application Process: Hosts complete an online application and receive a Host Packet with logistics, timelines, and marketing assets

Hosts complete an online application and receive a Host Packet with logistics, timelines, and marketing assets Approval Timeline: Applications are reviewed within 5–7 business days

Why This Matters

Certified drone pilots can pursue careers across industries including real estate, construction, infrastructure inspection, agriculture, public safety, and media production. By providing structured training opportunities through institutions, TCB Drones Academy helps expand access to careers that generate incomes ranging from $50,000 to $100,000+ annually.

Quote

“Drone technology is transforming industries, but it continues to lack representation,” said Steffanie Rivers, Founder of TCB Drones Academy. “By working directly with governments, schools, and law enforcement agencies, we can prepare more communities for the opportunities that come with certification.”

About TCB Drones Academy

Founded by Steffanie Rivers, TCB Drones Academy equips students, professionals, and underserved communities with FAA drone pilot certification training. The academy provides workshops, FAA Part 107 prep courses, and community impact programs designed to increase minority representation and economic mobility in aviation and technology.

Public Relations Contact

Kevin D. Williams

Chief Public Relations Officer

TCB Drones Academy

Email: support@tcbdrones.com

Website: www.tcbdrones.com