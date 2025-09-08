Coherent’s Chief Technology Officer Named Recipient of the Prestigious 2025 Dr. Lisa Su Woman of Innovation Award

SAXONBURG, Pa., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, today announced Dr. Julie Sheridan Eng, Chief Technology Officer, as the recipient of the 2025 Dr. Lisa Su Woman of Innovation Award by the Global Semiconductor Alliance (GSA).

The GSA Woman of Innovation Award recognizes an industry veteran who has dedicated her career to making exceptional contributions to drive the development, innovation, growth, and long-term opportunities for the semiconductor industry.

Jim Anderson, CEO, said, “We are incredibly proud to see Dr. Julie Sheridan Eng recognized with the Dr. Lisa Su Woman of Innovation Award. Her visionary thinking, strategic leadership, and unwavering commitment to innovation have not only transformed our organization but also inspired a new generation of leaders. This award is a testament to her impact and the power of inclusive leadership in shaping a more dynamic, forward-thinking future.”

Grace Lee, Chief People Officer, said, “Dr. Julie Sheridan Eng is an unwavering advocate for women in innovation. Through her visionary leadership, she has not only driven groundbreaking advancements but has also championed the empowerment and elevation of women leaders at every level. At a time when innovation demands both vision and bravery, Dr. Julie Sheridan Eng exemplifies what it means to lead with purpose and courage."

Jodi Shelton, Co-founder and CEO of GSA, said, “Dr. Julie Sheridan Eng is a trailblazer in the industry and has advanced the landscape of electrical engineering through her work. We look forward to celebrating Julie and our other award nominees at WISH 2025 on October 1, 2025 at the San Jose McEnery Convention Center.”

About Coherent

Coherent is the global photonics leader. We harness photons to drive innovation. Industry leaders in the datacenter, communications, and industrial markets rely on Coherent’s world-leading technology to fuel their own innovation and growth.

Founded in 1971 and operating in more than 20 countries, Coherent brings the industry’s broadest, deepest technology stack; unmatched supply chain resilience; and global scale to help its customers solve their toughest technology challenges. For more information, Visit us at coherent.com.

About Global Semiconductor Alliance and WISH

GSA is Where Leaders Meet to establish an efficient, profitable, and sustainable high technology global ecosystem encompassing semiconductors, software, solutions, systems, and services. A leading industry organization that represents 300 corporate members, including more than 122 public companies, GSA provides a unique, neutral platform for collaboration, where global executives interface and innovate with peers, partners, and customers to accelerate industry growth and maximize return on invested and intellectual capital. Members of the GSA represent over 84% of the $662 billion semiconductor industry and continue to grow. For more information, visit www.gsaglobal.org [gsaglobal.org]. Follow GSA on LinkedIn [linkedin.com], Facebook [facebook.com], Instagram [instagram.com], Twitter [twitter.com], YouTube [youtube.com] and WeChat [mp.weixin.qq.com].

WISH is GSA WLI’s premier technical conference that promises to be an inspiring celebration of innovation and empowerment. With around 1,000 attendees, including industry luminaries, visionary entrepreneurs, and brilliant university students in STEM, this event will showcase the evolving landscape of technology. Attendees can look forward to inspiring keynotes from trailblazers who are reshaping the tech world, as well as celebratory awards honoring extraordinary women who have broken the glass ceiling and those paving the way for future generations. This is a unique opportunity to connect with like-minded professionals and forge valuable relationships that can propel your career forward. Join us in championing gender parity and celebrating the remarkable achievements of women in technology—be part of the movement transforming the industry!

Media Contact:

Christina Itzkowitz

corporate.communications@coherent.com

Media Contact:

Whitney Gallina

wgallina@gsaglobal.org