Spyre Therapeutics to Participate in Stifel 2025 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Forum

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spyre Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRE) (the “Company” or “Spyre”), a clinical-stage biotechnology company advancing best-in-class antibody engineering, dose optimization, and rational therapeutic combinations for the treatment of Inflammatory Bowel Disease (“IBD”) and other immune-mediated diseases, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat and investor meetings at the Stifel 2025 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Forum. Fireside details below:

Event: Stifel 2025 Virtual Immunology and Inflammation Forum

Date: Monday, September 15, 2025

Fireside Time: 10:00 a.m. ET

Live audio webcasts and replays of these events will be available on the Spyre investor events website at https://ir.spyre.com/news-events/events.

About Spyre Therapeutics

Spyre Therapeutics is a biotechnology company that aims to create next-generation inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) and other immune-mediated disease products by combining best-in-class antibody engineering, dose optimization, and rational therapeutic combinations. Spyre’s pipeline includes extended half-life antibodies targeting α4β7, TL1A, and IL-23. For more information, visit Spyre's website at www.spyre.com.

Follow Spyre Therapeutics on social media: @spyretx and LinkedIn

For Investors :

Eric McIntyre, VP of Finance and Investor Relations

Eric.mcintyre@spyre.com

