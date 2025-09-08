Orchid Island Capital Announces September 2025 Monthly Dividend and August 31, 2025 RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

 | Source: Orchid Island Capital, Inc. Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

  • September 2025 Monthly Dividend of $0.12 Per Share of Common Stock
  • RMBS Portfolio Characteristics as of August 31, 2025
  • Next Dividend Announcement Expected October 15, 2025

VERO BEACH, Fla., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orchid Island Capital, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: ORC) announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company declared a monthly cash dividend for the month of September 2025. The dividend of $0.12 per share will be paid October 30, 2025 to holders of record of the Company’s common stock on September 30, 2025, with an ex-dividend date of September 30, 2025. The Company plans on announcing its next common stock dividend on October 15, 2025.

The Company intends to make regular monthly cash distributions to its holders of common stock. In order to qualify as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), the Company must distribute annually to its stockholders an amount at least equal to 90% of its REIT taxable income, determined without regard to the deduction for dividends paid and excluding any net capital gain. The Company will be subject to income tax on taxable income that is not distributed and to an excise tax to the extent that a certain percentage of its taxable income is not distributed by specified dates. The Company has not established a minimum distribution payment level and is not assured of its ability to make distributions to stockholders in the future.

As of September 8, 2025, the Company had 146,130,135 shares of common stock outstanding. As of August 31, 2025, the Company had 141,863,067 shares of common stock outstanding. As of June 30, 2025, the Company had 126,566,926 shares of common stock outstanding.

RMBS Portfolio Characteristics

Details of the RMBS portfolio as of August 31, 2025 are presented below. These figures are preliminary and subject to change. The information contained herein is an intra-quarter update created by the Company based upon information that the Company believes is accurate:

  • RMBS Valuation Characteristics
  • RMBS Assets by Agency
  • Investment Company Act of 1940 (Whole Pool) Test Results
  • Repurchase Agreement Exposure by Counterparty
  • RMBS Risk Measures

About Orchid Island Capital, Inc.

Orchid Island Capital, Inc. is a specialty finance company that invests on a leveraged basis in Agency RMBS. Our investment strategy focuses on, and our portfolio consists of, two categories of Agency RMBS: (i) traditional pass-through Agency RMBS, such as mortgage pass-through certificates and collateralized mortgage obligations issued by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac or Ginnie Mae, and (ii) structured Agency RMBS. The Company is managed by Bimini Advisors, LLC, a registered investment adviser with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements about the Company’s distributions. These forward-looking statements are based upon Orchid Island Capital, Inc.’s present expectations, but these statements are not guaranteed to occur. Investors should not place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements. For further discussion of the factors that could affect outcomes, please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024.

RMBS Valuation Characteristics 
($ in thousands)                                       
                              Realized
   
                           Realized
 Jun-25 -
   
                           Aug-25
 Aug-25
   
               Net
       Weighted
 CPR
 CPR
   
               Weighted
       Average
 (1-Month)
 (3-Month)
 Modeled Interest 
 Current
 Fair
 % of
 Current
 Average
       Maturity
 (Reported
 (Reported
 Rate Sensitivity (1) 
TypeFace
 Value
 Portfolio
 Price
 Coupon
 GWAC
 Age
 (Months)
 in Sep)
 in Sep)
 (-50 BPS)
 (+50 BPS)
Fixed Rate RMBS                                       
15yr 5.0 TBA$250,000  $252,617  3.07% 101.05  5.00% 5.84% 4  174  n/a  n/a  $2,900  $(3,532)
15yr Total 250,000   252,617  3.07% 101.05  5.00% 5.84% 4  174  n/a  n/a   2,900   (3,532)
30yr 3.0$841,083  $744,124  9.05% 88.47  3.00% 3.48% 54  298  6.7% 7.0% $21,908  $(22,062)
30yr 3.5 164,582   151,262  1.84% 91.91  3.50% 4.04% 66  281  10.6% 9.6%  4,146   (4,172)
30yr 4.0 157,284   148,319  1.80% 94.30  4.00% 4.70% 52  303  5.6% 7.3%  3,851   (3,993)
30yr 4.5 281,933   273,042  3.32% 96.85  4.50% 5.44% 38  317  11.2% 11.1%  5,791   (6,359)
30yr 5.0 451,421   447,911  5.45% 99.22  5.00% 5.93% 31  323  8.6% 9.0%  9,062   (10,243)
30yr 5.5 1,753,845   1,779,536  21.65% 101.46  5.50% 6.45% 11  346  3.9% 5.8%  29,277   (36,094)
30yr 6.0 2,492,617   2,569,706  31.26% 103.09  6.00% 6.93% 12  344  9.7% 9.1%  27,452   (37,912)
30yr 6.5 1,504,121   1,571,364  19.12% 104.47  6.50% 7.39% 14  342  10.7% 14.0%  10,800   (16,491)
30yr 7.0 252,767   266,861  3.25% 105.58  7.00% 7.94% 22  330  26.8% 24.5%  1,728   (2,283)
30yr Total 7,899,653   7,952,125  96.75% 100.66  5.49% 6.36% 21  334  8.8% 9.8%  114,015   (139,609)
Total Pass-Through RMBS 8,149,653   8,204,742  99.82% 100.68  5.48% 6.35% 20  329  8.8% 9.8%  116,915   (143,141)
Structured RMBS                                       
IO 20yr 4.0 5,891   491  0.01% 8.33  4.00% 4.57% 163  71  13.8% 13.2%  2   (2)
IO 30yr 3.0 2,401   293  0.00% 12.19  3.00% 3.64% 127  223  1.0% 10.4%  -   (1)
IO 30yr 4.0 66,425   12,576  0.15% 18.93  4.00% 4.60% 132  219  4.3% 6.8%  (253)  154 
IO 30yr 4.5 2,883   530  0.01% 18.39  4.50% 4.99% 182  165  3.4% 7.2%  (5)  2 
IO 30yr 5.0 1,511   318  0.00% 21.03  5.00% 5.37% 182  165  1.2% 8.2%  (5)  3 
IO Total 79,111   14,208  0.17% 17.96  4.01% 4.59% 137  205  4.8% 7.4%  (261)  156 
IIO 30yr 4.0 19,079   222  0.00% 1.16  0.00% 4.40% 95  253  12.4% 7.6%  106   (78)
Total Structured RMBS 98,190   14,430  0.18% 14.70  3.23% 4.56% 129  214  6.3% 7.5%  (155)  78 
                                        
Total Mortgage Assets$8,247,843  $8,219,172  100.00%    5.45% 6.33% 22  328  8.8% 9.8% $116,760  $(143,063)
                                        


   Hedge Modeled Interest 
 Notional Period Rate Sensitivity (1) 
HedgeBalance End (-50 BPS)  (+50 BPS) 
3-Month SOFR Futures$(355,625)Sep-26 $(3,556) $3,556 
5-Year Treasury Future(2) (562,500)Dec-25  (11,789)  11,613 
10-Year Treasury Future(3) (228,500)Dec-25  (7,522)  7,308 
10-Year Ultra Treasury Future(4) (197,500)Dec-25  (8,864)  8,464 
5-Year ERIS SOFR Swap Futures (10,000)Sep-25  (236)  229 
Swaps (3,943,300)Feb-31  (99,092)  95,773 
TBA Short (300,300)Sep-25  (3,742)  5,112 
Hedge Total$(5,597,725)  $(134,801) $132,055 
Rate Shock Grand Total     $(18,041) $(11,008)
             


(1)Modeled results from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. Yield Book. Interest rate shocks assume instantaneous parallel shifts and horizon prices are calculated assuming constant SOFR option-adjusted spreads. These results are for illustrative purposes only and actual results may differ materially.
(2)Five-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $109.47 at August 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $615.8 million.
(3)Ten-year Treasury futures contracts were valued at prices of $112.50 at August 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $257.1 million.
(4)Ten-year Ultra futures contracts were valued at prices of $114.40 at August 31, 2025. The market value of the short position was $225.9 million.
   


RMBS Assets by Agency      
($ in thousands)      
    Percentage 
 Fair of 
Asset CategoryValue Portfolio 
As of August 31, 2025      
Fannie Mae$4,726,166  59.3%
Freddie Mac 3,240,389  40.7%
Total Mortgage Assets$7,966,555  100.0%


Investment Company Act of 1940 Whole Pool Test 
($ in thousands)      
    Percentage 
 Fair of 
Asset CategoryValue Portfolio 
As of August 31, 2025      
Non-Whole Pool Assets$516,595  6.5%
Whole Pool Assets 7,449,960  93.5%
Total Mortgage Assets$7,966,555  100.0%


Borrowings By Counterparty           
($ in thousands)           
      Weighted  Weighted  
    % of Average  Average  
 Total Total Repo  Maturity Longest
As of August 31, 2025Borrowings Debt Rate  in Days Maturity
Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith$409,685 5.5%4.41% 79 2/13/2026
Citigroup Global Markets Inc 379,874 5.1%4.47% 56 12/1/2025
Wells Fargo Securities, LLC 372,762 5.0%4.45% 44 10/28/2025
Bank of Montreal 360,232 4.8%4.46% 41 11/28/2025
ASL Capital Markets Inc. 360,147 4.8%4.43% 51 8/27/2026
ABN AMRO Bank N.V. 353,995 4.7%4.47% 19 9/22/2025
South Street Securities, LLC 347,968 4.6%4.40% 94 8/27/2026
J.P. Morgan Securities LLC 343,427 4.6%4.51% 28 10/23/2025
DV Securities, LLC Repo 341,187 4.6%4.48% 41 10/28/2025
Goldman, Sachs & Co 339,354 4.5%4.45% 27 9/29/2025
Mirae Asset Securities (USA) Inc. 333,091 4.4%4.48% 54 11/13/2025
StoneX Financial Inc. 331,030 4.4%4.49% 20 9/29/2025
Clear Street LLC 307,900 4.1%4.48% 30 10/31/2025
Marex Capital Markets Inc. 304,426 4.1%4.46% 23 9/25/2025
RBC Capital Markets, LLC 300,548 4.0%4.49% 21 9/26/2025
ING Financial Markets LLC 292,441 3.9%4.49% 17 9/17/2025
Daiwa Securities America Inc. 289,652 3.9%4.48% 32 11/13/2025
Cantor Fitzgerald & Co 275,494 3.7%4.47% 26 9/26/2025
Banco Santander SA 265,835 3.6%4.50% 16 9/16/2025
MUFG Securities Canada, Ltd. 254,254 3.4%4.48% 5 9/5/2025
Mitsubishi UFJ Securities (USA), Inc. 245,918 3.3%4.49% 38 10/14/2025
The Bank of Nova Scotia 242,470 3.2%4.50% 37 10/23/2025
Nomura Securities International, Inc. 159,190 2.1%4.44% 33 10/14/2025
Mizuho Securities USA LLC 137,455 1.8%4.49% 26 9/26/2025
Natixis, New York Branch 104,822 1.4%4.48% 29 9/29/2025
Lucid Prime Fund, LLC 34,922 0.5%4.49% 11 9/11/2025
Total Borrowings$7,488,079 100.0%4.47% 37 8/27/2026
            

Contact:

Orchid Island Capital, Inc.
Robert E. Cauley
3305 Flamingo Drive, Vero Beach, Florida 32963
Telephone: (772) 231-1400 


Tags

DIVIDEND Orchid Orchid Island REAL ESTATE REIT Mortgage

Recommended Reading