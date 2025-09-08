Levi & Korsinsky Notifies Lineage, Inc. Investors of a Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – LINE

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Levi & Korsinsky, LLP notifies investors in Lineage, Inc. ("Lineage, Inc." or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LINE) of a class action securities lawsuit.

CLASS DEFINITION: The lawsuit seeks to recover losses on behalf of Lineage, Inc. investors who were adversely affected by alleged securities fraud. This lawsuit is on behalf of all purchasers of Lineage common stock in or traceable to the registration statement used in connection with the Company’s July 26, 2024 initial public offering. Follow the link below to get more information and be contacted by a member of our team:

CASE DETAILS: The filed complaint alleges that defendants made false statements and/or concealed that: (a) Lineage was then experiencing sustained weakening in customer demand, as additional cold-storage supply had come on line, the Company’s customers destocked a glut of excessive inventory built up during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the Company’s customers shifted to maintaining leaner cold-storage inventories on a go-forward basis in response to changed consumer trends; (b) Lineage had implemented price increases in the lead-up to the IPO that could not be sustained in light of the weakening demand environment facing the Company; (c) Lineage was unable to effectively counteract the adverse trends listed in (a)-(b) above through the use of minimum storage guarantees or as a result of operational efficiencies, technological improvements, or its purported competitive advantages; (d) that, as a result of (a)-(c) above, rather than enjoying stable revenue growth, high occupancy rates, and steady rent escalation as represented in the registration statement, Lineage was in fact suffering from stagnant or falling revenue, occupancy rates, and rent prices; and (e) that, as a result of (a)-(d) above, Lineage’s financial results, business operations, and prospects were materially impaired.

WHAT'S NEXT? If you suffered a loss in Lineage, Inc. during the relevant time frame, you have until September 30, 2025 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

NO COST TO YOU: If you are a class member, you may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket costs or fees. There is no cost or obligation to participate.

