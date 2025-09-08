Sienna Senior Living Announces the Opening of Its Long-Term Care Community in North Bay and Retirement Community in Brantford, Ontario

MARKHAM, Ontario, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. ("Sienna" or the "Company") (TSX: SIA) announced today that it has officially opened its Northern Heights Community, the Company’s first completed long-term care redevelopment project.

Northern Heights is a 160-bed long-term care community, replacing 148 older Class C beds. Centrally located in North Bay, Ontario, the thoughtfully designed property overlooks the city and lake, and contributes meaningfully to the rejuvenation of the surrounding community. Residents of the older Class C building have moved to their new home and Sienna expects that Northern Heights will be fully occupied within the next two months.

The Company also completed its campus of care development project in Brantford, Ontario, which includes 160 long-term care beds and 147 retirement suites located on the banks of the Grand River and offering a compelling mix of urban amenities and rural appeal. Resident move-ins at Aspira Brants Landing Retirement Living begin this week, and we see strong interest from prospective residents. The relocation of residents to the adjacent long-term care community is expected to take place in the coming weeks, with full occupancy anticipated by the end of 2025.

The new development projects, completed on time and within budget, were constructed on greenfield sites, allowing for the sale of the two older Class C properties for gross proceeds of $8.5 million.

“The addition of our first long-term care and campus of care developments marks a significant milestone for Sienna and reflects our deep commitment to seniors in Ontario,” said Nitin Jain, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sienna. “These new homes provide a welcoming, modern and supportive environment for residents, families and team members, while also playing a key role in upgrading Sienna’s property portfolio and supporting the continued growth of our asset base.”

In addition to its recently completed development projects, Sienna has a long-term care redevelopment under construction in Keswick, Ontario, which is expected to be completed in early 2027. Once fully operational, each development project is expected to have a significant impact on our operating results and improve Sienna’s Adjusted Funds from Operations (AFFO) by an average of approximately 3%.

