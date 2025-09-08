CZR Exchange Officially Launches on Apple App Store with Integrated CZR Wallet

George Town, Grand Cayman, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CZR Exchange, the next-generation cryptocurrency trading platform built for speed, security, and global accessibility, today announced the launch of its official mobile application, now available on the Apple App Store.

This launch marks a major milestone for the company, bringing advanced crypto trading to iOS devices while also debuting the CZR Wallet, a secure, self-custody wallet built directly into the app to give users full control of their assets from day one.

A Unified Mobile Trading & Wallet Experience

The CZR Exchange iOS app combines institutional-grade trading capabilities with the convenience of a secure wallet in a single platform:

Integrated CZR Wallet – Store, send, and receive crypto assets with advanced encryption and full self-custody.

– Store, send, and receive crypto assets with advanced encryption and full self-custody. Real-Time Market Access – Trade leading assets including BTC, ETH, SOL, BNB, XRP, and more.

– Trade leading assets including BTC, ETH, SOL, BNB, XRP, and more. Institutional-Grade Security – Multi-layer protections, compliance standards, and wallet-level safeguards.

– Multi-layer protections, compliance standards, and wallet-level safeguards. High-Speed Execution – Proprietary trading engine designed for speed, scalability, and reliability.

– Proprietary trading engine designed for speed, scalability, and reliability. User-Friendly Interface – Customizable dashboards, real-time charts, and intuitive navigation.

– Customizable dashboards, real-time charts, and intuitive navigation. Utility Token Benefits – $CZR token holders enjoy fee discounts, loyalty rewards, and exclusive ecosystem access.

“The Apple App Store launch with CZR Wallet integration represents a pivotal step for our ecosystem,” said Charlie Rothkopf, Founder & CEO of CZR Exchange. “We’re not just delivering an exchange—we’re empowering people worldwide with the tools to own, trade, and grow their digital assets securely, wherever they are.”

The app is now available for free download globally on the Apple App Store, offering millions of iPhone users a seamless entry point into the CZR Exchange ecosystem.

About CZR Exchange

CZR Exchange is a global digital asset trading platform headquartered in the Cayman Islands. Combining cutting-edge technology with a compliance-driven approach, CZR enables users to trade seamlessly across borders while ensuring instant settlement and institutional-grade security.

Media Contact

press@czrex.com

+1 (646) 555-0193

Disclaimer:

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, financial guidance, or a solicitation to buy or sell any securities or cryptocurrencies. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this release are solely those of the issuing company or its authorized representatives. The publisher, distributor, and any associated third parties make no representations or guarantees of profit, and explicitly disclaim any liability for losses or damages incurred as a result of using or relying on the information presented.

Cryptocurrency and digital asset investments carry a high level of risk, including the potential loss of all capital. There are no guarantees of performance, and markets may become illiquid or go to zero. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own independent research and consult with licensed financial professionals before making any investment decisions.

By accessing and reading this press release, you agree not to reproduce, distribute, or use this content for any unlawful or unauthorized purposes. Use of this content signifies your acceptance of these terms.

For any questions or clarifications, please contact the issuing company directly. Do not contact the publisher, distributor, or any unrelated third party.





