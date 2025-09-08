Taboola to Participate at the B. Riley Consumer & TMT Conference

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Taboola (Nasdaq: TBLA), a global leader in delivering performance at scale for advertisers, today announced that members of its management team will host one-on-one meeting at the B. Riley Consumer & TMT Conference on Wednesday, September 10, 2025.

About Taboola

Taboola empowers businesses to grow through performance advertising technology that goes beyond search and social and delivers measurable outcomes at scale.

Taboola works with thousands of businesses who advertise directly on Realize, Taboola’s powerful ad platform, reaching approximately 600 million daily active users across some of the best publishers in the world. Publishers like NBC News, Yahoo, and OEMs such as Samsung, Xiaomi and others use Taboola’s technology to grow audience and revenue, enabling Realize to offer unique data, specialized algorithms, and unmatched scale.

Investor Contacts:

Jessica Kourakos

Aadam Anwar

investors@taboola.com

Press Contact:

Dave Struzzi

press@taboola.com