Mueller Water Products Appoints Darin Harvey as Senior Vice President of Operations and Supply Chain

ATLANTA, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE: MWA), a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and solutions used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America, announced that it has named Darin Harvey as its Senior Vice President of Operations and Supply Chain effective today, September 8, 2025. He will report into the company’s President and Chief Operating Officer, Paul McAndrew.

Mr. Harvey is a seasoned professional with more than 25 years of experience, most recently serving as the Executive Vice President, Supply Chain at Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) (“ADS”), a leading provider of water management solutions, specializing in storm water and onsite septic wastewater systems. Mr. Harvey joined ADS in 2018 and during his tenure, he oversaw operations across multiple sites, managed global distribution and led the company through substantial operational improvements.

“Over the last several years, Mueller has focused on growing the business by elevating operational standards, delivering outstanding customer service, optimizing supply chain processes and advancing manufacturing capabilities to achieve greater productivity throughout all our facilities,” said Paul McAndrew, President and Chief Operating Officer of Mueller Water Products. “Bringing Darin on board is our latest example of how we are continuing to improve and strengthen our operational and commercial strategies, while positioning the company for future growth.”

Throughout his career, Mr. Harvey has driven lean manufacturing, delivered change management, led multiple operational sites, managed global supply chains and delivered results in continuous improvement. Prior to ADS, Mr. Harvey was Vice President of Integrated Supply Chain at Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. Before that, he held global supply chain leadership positions at Honeywell, Foster Wheeler and Danaher Corporation.

Mr. Harvey added, “I am excited to join Mueller. My passion for developing high-performing teams, fostering cross-cultural agility and creating value for all stakeholders fits well with Mueller’s purpose, which is connecting communities to water, life’s most essential resource, with exceptional people, solutions and products. I look forward to collaborating and achieving meaningful results in the years ahead.”

Mr. Harvey holds a Master of Business Administration in Global Supply Chain from the University of Tennessee and a Bachelor of Science in Marketing and Supply Chain Management from Florida State University. He is also a Six Sigma Black Belt and Lean Expert.

About Mueller Water Products, Inc.

Mueller Water Products, Inc. is a leading manufacturer and marketer of products and solutions used in the transmission, distribution and measurement of water in North America. Our broad portfolio includes engineered valves, fire hydrants, pipe connection and repair products, metering products, leak detection, pipe condition assessment, pressure management products, and software that provides critical water system data. We help municipalities increase operational efficiencies, improve customer service and prioritize capital spending, demonstrating why Mueller Water Products is Where Intelligence Meets Infrastructure®. Visit us at www.muellerwaterproducts.com.

Mueller refers to one or more of Mueller Water Products, Inc. (MWP), a Delaware corporation, and its subsidiaries. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are legally separate and independent entities when providing products and services. MWP does not provide products or services to third parties. MWP and each of its subsidiaries are liable only for their own acts and omissions and not those of each other.

Investor Relations Contact: Whit Kincaid

770-206-4116

wkincaid@muellerwp.com

Media Contact: Jenny Barabas

470-806-5771

jbarabas@muellerwp.com