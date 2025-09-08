Fundspot Achieves 91.24% Customer Satisfaction in 2025 Australian Achiever Awards

Strathfield, NSW, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fundspot.com.au, a leading Australian SME finance platform, has been recognised for outstanding customer service, scoring 91.24% in the 2025 Australian Achiever Awards for Finance & Insurance Services.





Fundspot’s dedicated account managers provide personalised support to help Australian SMEs secure fast, flexible funding.

This independent award system, now in its 28th year, is based on direct customer feedback, with scores above 80% considered exceptional. Fundspot’s result places it among the highest-rated financial service providers in the country.

Client comments highlighted Fundspot’s prompt communication, personalised support, and flexibility in understanding business needs:

“They are warm, friendly, and easy to work with.”

“Fundspot’s follow-up response is prompt. They are always willing to talk with me.”

“The team collaborated effectively, and everything went smoothly.”

“We’re proud to be recognised for putting our customers first,” said Daniel Tang, Fundspot Company Project Manager. “This award validates our mission to make business finance more accessible, transparent, and supportive for Australian SMEs.”

The award reinforces Fundspot’s role as a trusted partner for small businesses across Australia, providing flexible lending solutions beyond traditional banks.

For more information about Fundspot’s SME finance services, visit: https://fundspot.com.au.

About Fundspot



Fundspot.com.au is a trusted Australian SME lender recognised for outstanding customer service, delivering fast, flexible finance solutions to help businesses grow with confidence.

Press inquiries

Fundspot

https://fundspot.com.au/

Daniel Tang

DanielT@BSAFinance.com.au

11 The Boulevarde, Strathfield NSW 2135