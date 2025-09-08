BUMBLE INC. INVESTIGATION: Kirby McInerney LLP Announces Investigation Into Potential Securities Fraud on behalf of Investors (BMBL)

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Kirby McInerney LLP is investigating potential claims against Bumble Inc. (“Bumble” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:BMBL). The investigation concerns whether the Company may have violated federal securities laws or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

What Happened?

On February 19, 2025, Bumble released its 2025 fourth quarter earnings release announcing, amongst other things, the discontinuation of its two acquired apps, Fruitz and Official. On this news, the price of Bumble shares declined by $2.46 per share, or approximately 30.4%, from $8.10 per share on February 18, 2025 to close at $5.64 on February 19, 2025.

Kirby McInerney LLP is a New York-based plaintiffs’ law firm concentrating in securities, antitrust, whistleblower, and consumer litigation. The firm’s efforts on behalf of shareholders in securities litigation have resulted in recoveries totaling billions of dollars.

