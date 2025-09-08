DIH Appoints Barrett Mooney, Ph.D to DIH Holding US, Inc. Board of Directors 

NORWELL, Mass., Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DIH Holding US, Inc. (“DIH”)(NASDAQ:DHAI), a global provider of advanced robotic devices used in rehabilitation, which incorporate visual stimulation in an interactive manner to enable clinical research and intensive functional rehabilitation and training in patients with walking impairments, reduced balance and/or impaired arm and hand functions, today announced the appointment of Barrett Mooney, Ph.D. to its Board of Directors.

Barrett Mooney, Ph.D., has an extensive track record of growing complex and manufacturing related businesses. He currently provides strategic advisory services to growing high-technology private and public companies with a focus on complex manufacturing and supply chain companies. Under prior engagements, Dr. Mooney led the international deployment of artificial intelligence decision support tools in commodity and supply chain for CropIn Technology Solutions. Dr. Mooney served as the CEO and Chairman of the Board for a NYSE American-listed aerospace and defense company where he led the company through several major acquisitions and the transition from private to publicly traded. Prior to that, he co-founded and was CEO of HydroBio Inc., a software company that used satellite-driven image analytics to conserve water and maximize crop yields. In May 2017, he sold HydroBio Inc. to The Climate Corporation. Dr. Mooney continued to commercialize software for The Climate Corporation, a subsidiary of Monsanto (acquired by Bayer), where he led teams focused on using artificial intelligence to enhance crop yield and to implement a new organizational structure to improve seed sales efficiency. Additionally, Dr. Mooney has led technology teams for agricultural retail entities, served as an advisor to two venture capital firms, and as an energy efficiency engineer. Dr. Mooney holds a Doctor of Philosophy in Engineering from the University of Florida.

CEO, Jason Chen, stated: “We are thrilled to welcome Dr. Barrett Mooney to our Board of Directors. Barrett brings exceptional operational expertise and extensive experience in scaling complex manufacturing and technology businesses, having successfully led companies through major acquisitions and public market transitions throughout his career. His deep understanding of AI-driven solutions and proven ability to drive operational excellence will strengthen our board as we continue executing our growth strategy in the rehabilitation robotics market.”

Dr. Mooney commented on the appointment: “I am pleased to join DIH’s Board of Directors and contribute to the company’s mission of improving lives through advanced rehabilitation technologies. DIH’s innovative approach to combining robotics with visual stimulation presents tremendous opportunities to transform patient outcomes in the growing rehabilitation market. I look forward to working with management and my fellow board members to support the company’s continued innovation and value creation for shareholders.”

The Board of Directors now comprises seven members, with five independent members, further strengthening the company’s commitment to strong governance.

About DIH Holding US, Inc.

DIH stands for the vision to “Deliver Inspiration & Health” to improve the daily lives of millions of people with disabilities and functional impairments through providing devices and solutions enabling intensive rehabilitation. DIH is a global provider of advanced robotic devices used in physical rehabilitation, which incorporate visual stimulation in an interactive manner to enable clinical research and intensive functional rehabilitation and training in patients with walking impairments, reduced balance and/or impaired arm and hand functions. Built through the mergers of global-leading niche technology providers, DIH is a transformative rehabilitation solutions provider and consolidator of a largely fragmented and manual-labor-driven industry.

