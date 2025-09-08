Computer Resources of America Named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies in America

New York, NY , Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Computer Resources of America (CRA), a leading provider of innovative IT solutions and managed services, is proud to announce its inclusion in the prestigious 2025 Inc. 5000 list, recognizing the fastest-growing private companies in the United States.

This marks a significant milestone for CRA, which has consistently delivered cutting-edge technology solutions and unparalleled customer service for over three decades. The Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment, independent businesses. Earning a spot on this list is a testament to CRA’s sustained growth, adaptability, and strong leadership.

“Our inclusion in the Inc. 5000 is a reflection of the hard work and dedication of our entire team,” said Chico Ramnarayan, Founder/CEO of Computer Resources of America. “We’ve remained focused on delivering value to our clients by anticipating industry changes and investing in innovative solutions. This recognition is both an honor and a motivator for what’s next.”

Over the past year, CRA has also been honored with multiple prestigious industry recognitions. The company was named to CRN’s Tech Elite 250 and MSP 500 lists, further underscoring its leadership in delivering advanced IT solutions and managed services. In addition, CRA earned recognition as one of the Top 50 Managed Service Providers worldwide on the Channel Futures MSP 501 ranking, cementing its position among the most influential and high-performing MSPs in the global market.

CRA has demonstrated consistent growth through strategic partnerships, client-focused innovation, and an unwavering commitment to excellence. The company's services span managed IT, cloud computing, cybersecurity, and digital transformation, serving clients across various sectors, including legal, finance, healthcare, and nonprofit.

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 have been ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. CRA’s impressive trajectory places it among an elite group of companies driving the American economy forward.

To view the full Inc. 5000 list, visit www.inc.com/inc5000 .

Founded in 1992, CRA is a New York-based IT consulting and managed services firm helping businesses thrive in a digital-first world. CRA specializes in innovative, cost-effective technology solutions tailored to meet the unique needs of its clients. For more information, visit www.consultcra.com .

