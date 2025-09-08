SEMLER INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Semler Scientific Inc. on Behalf of Semler Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partners Encourage Investors Who Suffered Losses In Lockheed Martin (LMT) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

If you purchased or acquired stock in Semler and would like to discuss your legal rights, call Bragar Eagel & Squire partner Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore directly at (212) 355-4648.

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Semler Scientific Inc. (“Semler” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:SMLR) on behalf of Semler stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Semler has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

Click here to participate in the action.

On February 28, 2025, Semler filed its Form 10-K with the SEC and therein, disclosed that the Company received an initial civil investigative demand from the U.S. Department of Justice ("DOJ") in July 2017 regarding Semler's claims for reimbursement related to its QuantaFlo device. Semler received subsequent requests for information in February 2019, December 2021, April 2022, and April 2023. In February 2025, Semler participated in settlement discussions with the DOJ, which were unsuccessful. The Company disclosed that "there is a risk that DOJ will file a complaint or complaint in intervention in a civil False Claims Act lawsuit seeking damages." On this news, the price of Semler shares declined by $4.03 per share, from $42.92 per share on February 28, 2025, to close at $38.89 on March 3, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Semler shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form. There is no cost or obligation to you.

About Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C.:

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is a nationally recognized law firm with offices in New York and California. The firm represents individual and institutional investors in commercial, securities, derivative, and other complex litigation in state and federal courts across the country. For more information about the firm, please visit www.bespc.com . Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Follow us for updates on LinkedIn, X, and Facebook, and keep up with other news by following Brandon Walker, Esq. on LinkedIn and X.

Contact Information: