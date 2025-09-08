LANTHEUS ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Lantheus Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Lantheus Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Lantheus (LNTH) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (“Lantheus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ:LNTH) on behalf of Lantheus stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Lantheus has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 6, 2025, Lantheus announced disappointing second quarter 2025 results, revealing earnings-per-share ("EPS") and revenue figures that missed expectations. In addition, the Company lowered its full year 2025 revenue guidance from $1.550 billion - $1.585 billion to $1.475 billion - $1.51 billion and its full year 2025 adjusted fully diluted EPS guidance from $6.60 - $6.70 per share to $5.50 - $5.70 per share. During an earnings call held that same day, Lantheus's Chief Executive Officer cited intensified pricing pressure in the PSMA PET market and a conscious decision to walk away from volume at certain accounts to protect long-term franchise value. In addition, the Company's Chief Financial Officer stated that "consolidated net revenue for the second quarter was $378 million, a decrease of 4.1%. Radiopharmaceutical oncology currently PYLARIFY contributed $250.6 million of sales, down 8.3%, lower than previously expected."

On this news, Lantheus's stock price fell $20.76 per share, or 28.58%, to close at $51.87 per share on August 6, 2025.

