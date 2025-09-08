SPIRIT ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Spirit Aviation Holdings, Inc. on Behalf of Spirit Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Spirit (FLYY) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Spirit Aviation Holdings, Inc. (“Spirit” or the “Company”) (NYSE:FLYY) on behalf of Spirit stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Spirit has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 11, 2025, Spirit disclosed in a regulatory filing that "there is substantial doubt as to the Company's ability to continue as a going concern within 12 months[.]" The Company cited, among other things, "adverse market conditions" and "minimum liquidity covenants in the Company's debt obligations and credit card processing agreement [that] require financial results to improve at a rate faster than what the Company is currently anticipating." Following this news, Spirit's stock price dropped $1.44 per share, or 40.68%, to close at $2.10 on August 12, 2025.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Spirit shares and suffered a loss, are a long-term stockholder, have information, would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Brandon Walker or Marion Passmore by email at investigations@bespc.com, by telephone at (212) 355-4648, or by filling out this contact form.

