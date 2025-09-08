INSPIRE INVESTIGATION ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Continues Investigating Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. on Behalf of Inspire Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Litigation Partner Brandon Walker Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses In Inspire (INSP) To Contact Him Directly To Discuss Their Options

NEW YORK, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (“Inspire” or the “Company”) (NYSE:INSP) on behalf of Inspire stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Inspire has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.

On August 5, 2025, Inspire issued a press release announcing better-than-expected second quarter fiscal 2025 results, but surprisingly also slashed its full-year guidance from anticipated earnings of $2.20 - $2.30 on revenue of $940m - $955m down to earnings of $0.40 - $0.50 on revenue of $900m - $910m. This follows Inspire raising its earnings guidance only one quarter ago. Management blamed the guidance setback on slowdowns related to the recent rollout of Inspire V. The company disclosed that the commercial rollout "encountered certain headwinds" such as centers failing to complete training and onboarding criteria, customer delays, technical Medicare adoption delays, and continued higher demand for Inspire IV devices.

Following this news, Inspire's stock price fell by $46.44 per share to open at $83.51 per share.

