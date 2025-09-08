LEA Raises $1.25M to Power Client Data Automation Across the Wealth Management Industry

New York, NY, Sept. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEA, a company providing client data automation for wealth management, today announced $1.25 million in funding led by Social Leverage, with prior participation from experienced RIA and institutional wealth management operators, and NYC's ERA (Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator).



Firms spend millions every year collecting, processing, and entering client data for investment proposals, onboarding, planning, service, and M&A.



LEA plugs directly into core systems firms rely on—CRMs, planning software, and document vaults—to automate ingestion from more than 30 document types. The company has been rolling out new integrations, including with leading document vaults like Egnyte, so firms can activate LEA directly inside tools they already use. One click pushes structured data into these systems, with a human-in-the-loop ensuring accuracy. LEA also supports complex enterprise architectures at larger, tech-enabled wealth management firms.



Pure Financial Advisors, an $8B+ AUM RIA, uses LEA to automate investment proposals, client onboarding, and financial planning. “The Egnyte integration was the game changer. Our entire structure lives there, and LEA made it work seamlessly—no new systems required. The biggest thing is getting the data. Once it’s in Salesforce in a structured way, the possibilities are endless,” said Susan Brandeis, Chief Financial Planning Officer at Pure.

“RIA firms don’t need another dashboard—they need core systems to actually talk to each other,” said Matt Ober, General Partner at Social Leverage. “LEA solves the costly, firm-wide problem of getting clean client data into the core systems firms use every day—CRMs, planning tools, and vaults. By automating that glue work, they give firms a faster way to grow, serve clients, and absorb acquisitions without adding headcount.”



The new funding will expand LEA’s engineering team in New York, deepen CRM and planning software integrations, build additional vault extensions, and enhance its API to distribute data extraction capabilities across wealth management platforms.



“The most exciting part of building LEA has been seeing firms put it to work,” said Max Klein, CEO and Co-Founder of LEA. “Customers are using it every day to accelerate proposals, onboarding, and planning. This isn’t just about saving time—better client data across core systems puts the full capabilities of the firm to work for clients.”

About LEA



LEA is the client data automation layer for wealth management. By eliminating manual document intake and data entry, LEA helps firms scale through organic and inorganic growth. The company works with multiple $10B+ AUM RIAs and is backed by Social Leverage, experienced industry investors, and the Entrepreneurs Roundtable Accelerator (ERA) in New York.

